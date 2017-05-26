My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Corporate Communications

Download Entrepreneur Magazine's App for Apple and Android

Access the latest issues of Entrepreneur and enjoy the latest news, videos and how-to articles-in one place, on any of your Apple or Android devices, and on your own terms.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Download Entrepreneur Magazine's App for Apple and Android
Image credit: Entrepreneur
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Here at Entrepreneur, we are always seeking ways to make it easier for you to get the information you need to boost your business productivity. We know you’re busy—and reading and viewing the latest business advice, trends and tips should be a bright spot in your day.

To improve your Entrepreneur experience, we are excited to announce the latest evolution of our mobile app. In one seamless experience, you’ll find an ongoing stream of the latest news, how-to articles, exclusive interviews and videos from Entrepreneur.com. If you’re a magazine subscriber, you can access the newest issue of Entrepreneur magazine, plus your favorite archived issues, in a new mobile-optimized display that auto adjusts across your devices.

Download the Entrepreneur magazine app on your iOS or Android device and enjoy:

  • More Content: View the latest news and videos including trending articles, exclusive interviews, infographics, and more from Entrepreneur.com. Plus, access the latest issues of Entrepreneur magazine.
  • Interactive Features: Now use 3D Touch, Interactive Push Notifications and Save for Later, which allows you to save content and read it later offline on your preferred device (syncs user content across multiple devices) for efficient, practical reading.
  • Easy Read, Optimized Display : Enjoy the same fluid reading experience found right here on our website, no matter what you’re reading (our magazine articles are no longer bound to a fixed PDF layout) or what you’re reading on (the presentation will auto adjust to the device and screen orientation).

In short, you can now effortlessly enjoy our magazine and digital content—in one place, on any of your Apple or Android devices, and on your own terms.

How Does This Work?

Our improved app will retain the Entrepreneur magazine name and we will be phasing out the Entrepreneur Daily app. Here’s how you get it:

If you use the Entrepreneur Magazine app on iOS or Android: You don’t need to do anything. Depending on your settings, the app update will automatically update on your device or you may be required to activate the update. That’s it!

If you use the Entrepreneur Daily app on IOS: You will need to download the new Entrepreneur magazine app

If you use the Entrepreneur Daily app on Android: You will need to download the new Entrepreneur magazine app

Note: While you will have still access to all our great digital-only content, the full digital magazine articles is only available to subscribers. You can easily upgrade within the app.

Thank you for your past and continued readership. We look forward to bringing you the business productivity content you need in an easy-to-read format you’ll enjoy.

Download the Entrepreneur magazine app on your iOS or Android device now.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Events

3D Printing Dental Startup Wins Big at Propelify Innovation Festival

Propelify

Uber & Propelify Partner on Exclusive Rideshare Partnership

Office Culture

These 6 Types of Music Are Known to Dramatically Improve Productivity