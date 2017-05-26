Download Entrepreneur Magazine's App for Apple and Android

Access the latest issues of Entrepreneur and enjoy the latest news, videos and how-to articles-in one place, on any of your Apple or Android devices, and on your own terms.

May 26, 2017 3 min read

Here at Entrepreneur, we are always seeking ways to make it easier for you to get the information you need to boost your business productivity. We know you’re busy—and reading and viewing the latest business advice, trends and tips should be a bright spot in your day.

To improve your Entrepreneur experience, we are excited to announce the latest evolution of our mobile app. In one seamless experience, you’ll find an ongoing stream of the latest news, how-to articles, exclusive interviews and videos from Entrepreneur.com. If you’re a magazine subscriber, you can access the newest issue of Entrepreneur magazine, plus your favorite archived issues, in a new mobile-optimized display that auto adjusts across your devices.

Download the Entrepreneur magazine app on your iOS or Android device and enjoy:

More Content: View the latest news and videos including trending articles, exclusive interviews, infographics, and more from Entrepreneur.com. Plus, access the latest issues of Entrepreneur magazine.

Interactive Features: Now use 3D Touch, Interactive Push Notifications and Save for Later, which allows you to save content and read it later offline on your preferred device (syncs user content across multiple devices) for efficient, practical reading.

Easy Read, Optimized Display: Enjoy the same fluid reading experience found right here on our website, no matter what you're reading (our magazine articles are no longer bound to a fixed PDF layout) or what you're reading on (the presentation will auto adjust to the device and screen orientation).

In short, you can now effortlessly enjoy our magazine and digital content—in one place, on any of your Apple or Android devices, and on your own terms.

How Does This Work?

Our improved app will retain the Entrepreneur magazine name and we will be phasing out the Entrepreneur Daily app. Here’s how you get it:

If you use the Entrepreneur Magazine app on iOS or Android: You don’t need to do anything. Depending on your settings, the app update will automatically update on your device or you may be required to activate the update. That’s it!

If you use the Entrepreneur Daily app on IOS: You will need to download the new Entrepreneur magazine app.

If you use the Entrepreneur Daily app on Android: You will need to download the new Entrepreneur magazine app.

Note: While you will have still access to all our great digital-only content, the full digital magazine articles is only available to subscribers. You can easily upgrade within the app.

Thank you for your past and continued readership. We look forward to bringing you the business productivity content you need in an easy-to-read format you’ll enjoy.

