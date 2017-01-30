Dubai To Host Family Office Forum in February

January 30, 2017 2 min read

Family Office Forum, an annual meeting of family offices from the MENA region, organized by Prestel and Partner (a boutique events company) will be held on February 7-8, 2017, at The Palace Downtown in Dubai. The Forum aims to bring together (onstage and among the audience) family offices and principals to discuss key issues governing the region’s family offices. Prestel and Partner forums cater to the families and business owners themselves, with the event defining a principal or family office as one with "at least 150M$ of assets (usually it is much more), and the family office is working for one or few (not as a solution provider to many third parties)." Attendance to the conference, which expects to host over 100 family offices and ultra high net worth individuals, is by request, and is restricted to those meeting the aforementioned definition.

The event aims to stay away from product presentations and pitches, and hence the conference agenda comprises of networking opportunities, talks and panel discussions covering opportunities and challenges on both personal family matters and international investments. Some of the topics covered include mental healthcare of 13-25 year old family members and the impact of the family, international asset allocation, global mobility and citizenship issues, and venture capital investments among others. Notable presenters expected to be part of the event include HRH Princess Tessy of Luxembourg and Nassau, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, Principal Private Secretary to the British Royal Family, H.E. Hani Al Hamli, Secretary General, Dubai Economic Council, and others. Partners to the event are Dubai Economic Council, Dubai International Financial Centre, EY, MedCap, Knight Frank, Graphene Ventures, and others.

