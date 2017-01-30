Events

Dubai To Host Family Office Forum in February

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Dubai To Host Family Office Forum in February
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Family Office Forum, an annual meeting of family offices from the MENA region, organized by Prestel and Partner (a boutique events company) will be held on February 7-8, 2017, at The Palace Downtown in Dubai. The Forum aims to bring together (onstage and among the audience) family offices and principals to discuss key issues governing the region’s family offices. Prestel and Partner forums cater to the families and business owners themselves, with the event defining a principal or family office as one with "at least 150M$ of assets (usually it is much more), and the family office is working for one or few (not as a solution provider to many third parties)." Attendance to the conference, which expects to host over 100 family offices and ultra high net worth individuals, is by request, and is restricted to those meeting the aforementioned definition.

The event aims to stay away from product presentations and pitches, and hence the conference agenda comprises of networking opportunities, talks and panel discussions covering opportunities and challenges on both personal family matters and international investments. Some of the topics covered include mental healthcare of 13-25 year old family members and the impact of the family, international asset allocation, global mobility and citizenship issues, and venture capital investments among others. Notable presenters expected to be part of the event include HRH Princess Tessy of Luxembourg and Nassau, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, Principal Private Secretary to the British Royal Family, H.E. Hani Al Hamli, Secretary General, Dubai Economic Council, and others. Partners to the event are Dubai Economic Council, Dubai International Financial Centre, EY, MedCap, Knight Frank, Graphene Ventures, and others.

Related: Succession Planning In The Context Of A Family Business And Why You Need Outside Help

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Events

Shaq Is Throwing a Big Party and Everyone Is Invited (Except Charles Barkley)

Events

Mohamed Alabbar, Gary Vaynerchuk Among Speakers To Headline The 2018 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival

Events

Business France To Showcase Creations Of French Tech Startups At GITEX 2018