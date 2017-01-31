4 Ways To Build Your Startup With No Money

January 31, 2017 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

You know you want to build your own startup, but the option of spending too much money is somewhere holding you back. It is correct to say that a great idea, a team of investors, or a working capital can make starting a company easier, but having no money isn't a justified reason. However, the good news is that there are tons of things you can do to build your company without any money. The first step you must follow is to get over the idea of spending too much money. The more money a startup raises, the more it creates pressure to grow faster.

Given below are a list of other 4 steps you can take to build your startup – without spending much money.

Setup a Landing Page For Validating A Business:

There is no doubt that you need a website or landing page for your startup. It is the most visible part of your growth and imparts what you do. A custom landing page with a brief description of your product converts a visitor into a registered user and share their email id for updates. Free website builder GoSpaces is a tool which easily designs a landing page in minutes. All you have to do is just upload your images and content and you’re ready to go.

Create Free Online Storage Space:

In today’s digital world, one essential thing that businesses need is file storage. Hard disks and external devices are unpredictable and are inclined to data loss issue. For those, who are looking for free storage for zero money, Dropbox is a tool for you to store all your documents. It is available on all major mobile platforms integrates into both PC and laptops with the idea of accessing your documents wherever you are, providing you have an internet connection.

Manage Your Inbox Effectively:

Email is an extremely useful medium of communication in any business, but managing email overload can be a time-taking process.If you spend a lot of time managing your inbox then MailChimp email service can make it easy for you. It allows users to manage multiple accounts. With multi-user accounts, agencies can easily manage clients, and teams of any size can collaborate. The account holders can also grant permission to managers, authors, and viewers, based on the level of access they want them to have.

Organise Your Projects:

As a company, it is extremely important to take out the time to properly organize projects before the actual work gets under way. Your company will reach the desired end result by only planning out a project in advance. If you're looking out for a free tool which can do much more than organising work project, then Trello can work best for you. Trello, a web-based project management application that gives a visual list of what is being worked on and who is working on it.