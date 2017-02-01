12 Big Announcements for Rural Infra Growth in Union Budget 2017-18

With the agenda to Transform, Energize, and Clean India, the government has focused largely on rural infra and affordable housing ensuring the fiscal prudence for 2017.

Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley presents his fourth budget in the Parliament today, on its scheduled time. With the agenda to Transform, Energize, and Clean India, the government has focused largely on rural infra and affordable housing ensuring the fiscal prudence as the guiding principle for 2017.

Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley announces the total allocation for rural, agricultural and allied sectors for 2017-18 Budget is INR1.87 cr., which is comparatively 24% higher than last year. Notably, more steps have been taken by the government to benefit the farmers and poor weaker sections of country.

The big highlights of Budget on Infra Growth are: The highest ever financial allocation in MNREGA of INR48,000 cr., launch of two more schemes, announcement of 100% village electrification for the first time in India, and much more.

With an aim to complete 1, 00, 00,000 houses by 2019 for houseless and those living in kaccha houses, FM, Jaitley has made following #12 big announcements for rural Infra growth in India: