February 6, 2017 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



Back in the day, before I was recording any of The School of Greatness episodes on video, I made a random video about the top 10 ways to make money online.

Now this was two years ago, but the feedback was awesome -- people loved it, watched it, shared it and keep watching it to this day.

So I decided it was time for an update.

As part of a new solo mini-series I’m going to do this month, I’m focusing on the best ways I’ve found to build a profitable online business doing what I enjoy most.

There’s no one way that works for everyone, but I believe there is a way for everyone to do what they love and profit from bringing it online.

Get ready to make some money in Episode 440.

