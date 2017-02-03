Innovation

How Innovation Can Spur Efficiency & Competitiveness Set to be Dissected

Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Author, futurist and the founder of Stardom Alliance, Raam Anand, is set to launch his flagship achievers summit to celebrate innovative and indigenous thought leaders of India.

The founder of info-YOGIS, Asia’s largest internet marketing agency, is hosting ‘The Super Achievers Summit – 2017’ at the Silicon Valley of India on 17th, 18th& 19th of February, 2017.

Twelve international speakers from seven different countries, the USA, Canada, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Singapore and Australia will be a part of this first of its kind summit which aims at clarifying our personal Vision with a designed action plan to guide us towards being super achievers.

Innovation, which is one of the core topics in the seminar, is linked to positive changes in efficiency, productivity, quality, competitiveness and market share among other factors. Topics chosen are integrated with each other so that the participants will be able to make use of the learning and development they gain in the seminar.

“Our vision is to positively impact the lives of the ‘rising billion’ people of India through personal development education, entrepreneurial resources & training and to get behind thousands of community based and national causes that will truly make a positive impact on the lives of others and the world around us,” said Raam Anand, the organizer and one of the speakers at Super Achievers Summit-2017.

The list of speakers who would be present at the Summit includes the following.

  • Mr. Adrian Reid - Stock Trading Coach, Stock Trading Educator, Focused on Empowering Stock Traders
  • Dr. Joanne Messenger – True Ambassador for Healing, Chairopractor Author (Be in one piece, How to Balance your Hormones) Retreats
  • Mr. XescoEspar– Speaker, Founder ofXescoEspar Coaching System
  • Ms. Diana Dentinger – Inspirational Speaker, founder of “The Meaning of Life” school
  • Ms. Lisa Scolnick– Lean Manufacturing Specialist, Certified & Operational Excellence Leader
  • Ms. CydneyO’Sullivian– CEO, Millionaires Academy
  • Mr. Johann Nogueira– Founder & CEO of Nogueira Alliance Pty. Ltd.
  • Mr. Phil Britten – International Speaker, Author, Entrepreneur & Founder of Business Growth Mastery
  • Mr. Glen Dietzel– Mentor to the world’s highest paid Business Coaches, Consultants, Experts & Advisors
  • Mr.Raam Anand – Author, international speaker and futurist

Some prominent names like Ramesh Aravind – Actor, Film Maker, Director, Danish Sait – A Radio Host, Emcee, TV presenter, Kubra Sait – most admired celebrity anchor, Mr. Chennappa Naidu – CEO of Mera Events, Mr. Sathyanarayana – Founder of Consumax, Mr. JayaprakashNagathihalli – TV Host, Author & Mentor, Ms. Sheelaa Bajaj – Celebrity Tarot Reader, Dr. Bharat Chandra – Success Coach, Business Mentor, Ms. RohiniMundra – Mindshift Coach, Ms. Chaya Nanjappa – Founder of brand Nectar Fresh, Mr. Manoj P Kudtharkar – Founder of 1000 Petals, Mr. PavanSoni– Innovation Evangelist, to name a few among the list of 20 Super-achievers to be felicitated at the summit.

 

