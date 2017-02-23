Events

Dubai To Host Second Edition Of Endeavor UAE's Scale-Up UAE

Image credit: Endeavor UAE
A scene from Scale-Up UAE 2016.
Entrepreneur Staff
Like with many things in the startup world, the various stages of the enterprise cycle are dynamic, and by the time you are ready with a business idea, it’s time to find ways to bring out its commercial potential. To support UAE’s entrepreneurs in this task, Endeavor UAE, the local chapter of the global entrepreneurship organization Endeavor, is back with its second edition of Scale-Up UAE on February 28, 2017 in Dubai. The 2017 edition of Scale-Up UAE will bring together entrepreneurs, mentors, investors, and others to discuss ways to scale up businesses in the region, and will see region’s successful entrepreneurs share their stories and offer guidance. On the agenda of the event are interactive sessions and panel discussions on topics such as managing competition, funding later stage growth, filling the talent gap, and other critical issues faced by startups in scaling up.

The event also hosts Face2Face- a one-on-one session granting direct access to mentors and entrepreneurs from the Endeavor network. Open for a shortlisted group of entrepreneurs, the session will allow entrepreneurs gain valuable insights from the likes of Samih Toukan, CEO, Jabbar Internet Group, Christos Mastoras, founder & Managing Partner, Iliad Partners, Idriss Al Rifai, founder & CEO, Fetchr, and Ambareen Musa, founder & CEO, Souqalmal.com among others. Industry leaders including Ronaldo Mouchawar, founder & CEO, Souq.com, Mona Ataya, co-founder and CEO, Mumzworld, Mudassir Sheikha, co-founder & CEO, Careem, Donna Benton, founder & CEO, The Entertainer Group, and Khaled Talhouni, Managing Partner, Wamda Capital, and others are also set to speak at the event. 

To know more and/or to register for Scale-Up UAE 2017, click here. For those among you interested to apply for the Face2Face sessions, click here.

Related: What Kind Of Entrepreneur Are You?

