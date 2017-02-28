This Entrepreneur is Literally Milking the Cow

Today, Uppal's WooHooDoodh is selling almost 700 litres of unadulterated milk to about a 1,000 families in Pune.

While consulting a client on the dairy business, Rahul himself started researching to understand the model. He says, “I was motivated due to the advanced stage of the White Revolution, which although generated quantity, but utterly left quality go down the drain.”

Today, Uppal’s WooHooDoodh is selling almost 700 litres of unadulterated milk to about a 1,000 families in Pune. Talking about the best moment in this entrepreneurial journey, Rahul says, “When I saw somebody just bought and started drinking milk from the carton itself”.

