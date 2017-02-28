Donald Trump

How to Stream Trump's Address to Congress

The president will address a Joint Session of Congress at 9 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch.
Image credit: Gino Santa Maria | Shutterstock
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Presidents don't give State of the Union speeches during their first years, so later tonight, Fresh Prince of Bel Air guest star turned President of the United States Donald J. Trump will instead address a special joint session of Congress.

Topping off a whirlwind first presidential month marked by unprecedented unity and winning, President Trump is expected to lay out his legislative agenda to Congress, both houses of which happen to be under his party's control.

What should we expect from tonight's address? Well, nobody's exactly sure -- and chances are that as this is history's most off-the-cuff POTUS, the exact content won't be finalized until just before Trump arrives on Capitol Hill. However, we can tell you that if you were a fan of the president's vision of "American carnage" laid out in his inaugural address, you'll be pleased to know that this will also be written by presidential aide/contemptuous vole, Stephen Miller. Chances are there will be references to #FakeNews, #BuildTheWall and #MakeAmericaGreatAgain -- you know the drill.

The address is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET. The speech should be widely available on OTA broadcasts, however if you happen to count yourself among those who have cut the cord, there are plenty of chances to see it live on any connected device.

Twitter/PBS

As it has with notable live political events of the past year, Twitter will offer a live stream of tonight's #JointSession event. The thought-cough platform is teaming up with PBS NewsHour to offer its televised stream to anyone around the world at jointsession.twitter.com and at @NewsHour. The stream will be available to anyone regardless of if they are logged in to Twitter or not.

The coverage will run from 9 to 11 p.m. ET and managing editor Judy Woodruff (@JudyWoodruff) will host. Twitter will also stream early coverage from 8 to 9 p.m. ET hosted by NewsHour Weekend anchor Hari Sreenivasan (@Hari).

Alternatively, the online stream will be available at pbs.org/newshour.

CBSN

Another option is to tune into CBSN, CBS News's 24-hour free streaming news network. You can watch CBSN without any cable authentication online or via any of the networks' OTT apps for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Xbox One.

NBC

A rep from NBC News confirmed that users will not need to authenticate to watch its streaming coverage via nbcnews.com/trumpaddressNBC News apps or OTT platforms.

YouTube

Various YouTube channels will be carrying a live stream, such as ABC NewsNBC News, The Washington PostFOX News channel or whatever this one is. It'll be hard to avoid it on YouTube.

From the horse's mouth

Perhaps you are like Rep. Lamar Smith, chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee and you believe that the president of the United States "might be the only way to get the unvarnished truth." If that's the case, then you can watch the official administration stream for free at Whitehouse.gov or on facebook.com/WhiteHouse.

