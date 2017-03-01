Emoji

Whether You Like Emoji or Not, They're Amazing for Marketing Your Business

New data shows that using those little cartoons significantly boosts user engagement with your brand.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Whether You Like Emoji or Not, They're Amazing for Marketing Your Business
Image credit: Artur Debat | Getty Images
2 min read

Emoji aren't just good at expressing your feelings while texting friends. It turns out, they're great for marketing your business.

A recent study by mobile marketing platform Leanplum and app analytics company App Annie revealed the effectiveness of emoji in mobile marketing campaigns. Analyzing more than 2.6 billion push notifications, the study found that push notifications with emojis had 85 percent greater open rates than those without.

Related: 4 Tips For Mobile-Marketing Success in 2017

The companies also found it's a good idea to target Android users -- the system's push notifications with emoji were opened 135 percent more than push notifications lacking those colorful little images. When it comes to iOS, there were only 50 percent more opens with emoji push notifications compared to those without.

Using emoji in mobile marketing will not only engage users, but also leads to higher usage, loyalty and conversions, the study says. Through A/B testing, it found that there was a 9 percent increase in users clicking a push notification’s call to action. And to ensure people weren’t downloading an app and abandoning it, the study also discovered that people retained an app for at least 48 hours when they initially downloaded it following a push notification featuring emoji.

Related: Author Remakes Classic Books Using Emoji

Emoji push notifications even have higher open rates than push notifications with simple images, according to the study. Don’t know where to start? The companies pulled together the top 25 emoji that have the highest posh notification open rates.

Check out Leanplum’s infographic below to learn more.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Emoji

The 10 Most Popular Emoji in Web Addresses

Emoji

Check Out the New Emoji Headed to Apple Devices

Emoji

Author Remakes Classic Books Using Emoji