Tech Giant Amazon Wants To Run On Solar Energy

March 5, 2017 2 min read

A smart move for the planet and the company’s carbon footprint, tech company Amazon has launched its initiative to generate clean energy through installation of solar panels on its global facilities. For this year, the e-commerce giant announced its plan to deploy solar panels on 15 fulfillment centers in US, enough to generate an estimated 41 megawatts of power according to Amazon. And by 2020, Amazon plans to have 50 Amazon facilities worldwide reliant on solar energy.

With its wind farms in Texas, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohia and Virgina among its renewable energy projects, the company is also expanding its Career Choice program for warehouse employees to get certified within the solar industry- quite an addition to the company’s portfolio of sustainability projects.

Vying for solar energy is akin to most tech corporates. Google assured last December that its data centers and offices would use 100% renewable energy this year, Apple is building a 200 megawatts solar farm to power its center, Tesla has a plan to sell and install solar roof with an aesthetic approach, to name a few.

And in our own region, earlier in February this year, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Managing Director Saeed Al Tayer has stated at the World Government Summit that DEWA is working on solar-powered desalination water plants to generate 305 million gallons by 2030, and save $13 billion as it would use lower cost renewable energy. Slow as it may be, the market for solar industry is growing- entrepreneurs, get moving!