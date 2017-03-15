Ask Entrepreneur with Dan Bova

Next week, we're premiering a new video series centered around entrepreneurs' number one need -- getting answers, ideas, and solutions to your most pressing challenges.
In each episode, one member of our editorial staff will be put in the hot seat to address your questions, and share tips and insights we've learned over the years from covering business owners like you.
On Wednesday, March 22 at 1 p.m. ET, digital Editorial Director Dan Bova will be taking your questions. Bova oversees all written and video content seen across our Entrepreneur's various platforms. Previously, he served as Editor in Chief of digital sports network Scout, Chief Content Officer of Maxim and as a producer on Jimmy Kimmel Live. He can also be seen as a regular on-air panelist on Fox News Channel's Red Eye and writes a weekly humor column for The Journal News.
Got a question about content creation, pitching stories or how to squeeze in a full-time job in-between driving your kids to Little League games? Fill out the form below!