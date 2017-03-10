stereotypes

Break Stereotypes in All Spheres, I Did it in Tech

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Break Stereotypes in All Spheres, I Did it in Tech
Image credit: Pixabay
Co-Founder/ CTO/ CMO- Voylla Fashions Pvt. Ltd
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Breaking the stereotype are three words that define my entire life.The journey from a little girl with a simple aspiration to stand on her own two feet to a determination to continue excelling in a very male-dominated the world of technology has been a roller coaster ride. Women have to give 200% to their work to be considered 100% equal to their male counterparts. The bias and prejudices actually worked in my favour, because I made excellence a habit. Each challenge that I face makes me even more resolute to make my work talk for me. I trained harder, researched more, worked a longer hour and ensured that I don't let gender biasedness win.

I agree that the journey is challenging as a woman, but it's also filled with a lot of colours.  While our innate traits like proficiency at multi-tasking, EQ, and endurance give us an edge, we still have some room to work on risk taking, raising our hands more often, not taking any insult lying low.

If I  have to sum my message to fellow woman colleague up in one word I’ll say persist, show up. Don't let bullying waver you from the path, stand up for your belief.  In this journey, while there were many people who supported wholeheartedly and never distrusted my abilities, I still met a lot of people who mocked, tried to bring me down,  used the “boys-club” affiliation to their advantage.I fought back with an increased preparedness,  honed my skills, worked harder, and in the end, my work spoke for me.

I am very conscious of how I spend my time and energy and do not keep a lot of balls in the air. My work and family take lion’s share of my attention and I always remember that this is a conscious choice I am making. I also try and be 100% present in the role I am playing. I give 200% at work for 14 hours a day and the 3-hour window that I get with my kids, I keep that distraction free.

Helping each other to create an ecosystem where we all pull each other is another area which women community can benefit from, we have fewer role models to look up to, a lesser number of mentors, and that makes surviving harder. So it's important we watch each other’s back and create a conducive environment for our fellow colleagues.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Millennials

How Millennials Can Overcome Generational Stereotypes

Women Entrepreneurs

Challenges Unique to the Entrepreneurial Woman

Bikes

These #5 Women Bikers Are Shattering Gender Stereotypes