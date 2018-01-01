stereotypes
Millennials
How Millennials Can Overcome Generational Stereotypes
Here are three tips for millennials to overcome a bad reputation.
More From This Topic
Women in Business
Meet the Executive Leading the Charge to Change Stereotypical 'Women at Work' Stock Photos
Pam Grossman, Getty Images' director of visual trends, breaks down how portrayals of women have shifted over the past decade.
Biases
Can We Quit With the Stereotypes Already?
We love to typecast. Yet we don't realize that much of the common wisdom about popular stereotypes is simply false.
Managing Employees
4 Strategies for Reducing Workplace Conflict
Friction in the office can kill productivity. Check out these methods for an improved atmosphere and in the process you could boost your bottom line.