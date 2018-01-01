stereotypes

Meet the Executive Leading the Charge to Change Stereotypical 'Women at Work' Stock Photos
Women in Business

Meet the Executive Leading the Charge to Change Stereotypical 'Women at Work' Stock Photos

Pam Grossman, Getty Images' director of visual trends, breaks down how portrayals of women have shifted over the past decade.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
Can We Quit With the Stereotypes Already?
Biases

Can We Quit With the Stereotypes Already?

We love to typecast. Yet we don't realize that much of the common wisdom about popular stereotypes is simply false.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
4 Strategies for Reducing Workplace Conflict
Managing Employees

4 Strategies for Reducing Workplace Conflict

Friction in the office can kill productivity. Check out these methods for an improved atmosphere and in the process you could boost your bottom line.
Heather R. Huhman | 4 min read
