Lotus Blooms in India's Largest State for the 1st Time Since 2003

The party is yet to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate.

March 11, 2017 3 min read

In a remarkable victory, India’s ruling party Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has won a majority of more than 300 seats in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) state election. BJP is set to return to power in UP after a 14-year gap during which regional parties such as the SP and BSP had held sway.

The state went to polls in seven phases with a total of 403 assemble constituencies and a final list of 4.854 candidates.

In the battle for the states were involved India’s biggest party BJP, current Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), which established an alliance with India’ s opposition party Congress and the popular female politician Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The turn of fortune for the party is being accredited to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts towards luring public towards social welfare schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Gram Jyoti Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojna, which we all launched in the states.

BJP’s calculative target towards providing rural masses with LPG connections, round-the-clock electricity supply and housing for the poor turned in favour clocking a thumping victory of 2/3rd majority for the party.

Reactions

BJP state chief for UP Keshav Prasad Maurya said results are a win for progress.

"By choosing us, Uttar Pradesh has shown that it is for progress and development. It is also clear that they did not like the alliance between Akhilesh (Yadav) and Rahul (Gandhi)."

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad called the win a tectonic shift in politics. BJP’s Union Minister Smriti Irani said “in our party it's merit over dynasty.”

As for the competitors, BSP chief refused to accept that BJP’s win was legal and blamed the EVM machines.

BSP party leader Mayawati claimed there was no way the Muslim vote from UP went to the BJP. She has accused the BJP of tampering with the voting machines. "In 2014 too there were such fears. Press any button but the vote went to BJP.”

Samajwadi Party stalwart Shivpal Yadav tweeted saying “I thank the people of Jaswant Nagar for my victory. Rest, we accept people's mandate.”

SP party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s joined hands with Congress lead Rahul Gandhi is seen as the element that played a negative role for the party. In-fighting in the Yadav family before heading to polls also marked a deep dent into the party’s votebank.

Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee congratulated winners in different states on Twitter. “Congratulations to the voters for making their choice. To the losers, don't lose heart.” tweeted Banerjee.

For the impact of BJP’s win on Indian equity market, CEO & Chief Portfolio Manager at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd Ajay Bodke said “equity market would be rejoiced with this outcome and scale a new high ably supported by a torrent of domestic liquidity. Though valuations remain expensive markets would pin its hope on recovery of as-yet tepid corporate earnings over the next few quarters and passage of GST.”

He called the passage of GST a mere formality now.