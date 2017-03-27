How Channelplay Helps Business Owners Boost their Retail Sales

March 27, 2017 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sales is one of the most important objectives for almost any entrepreneur. While most entrepreneurs are great ‘idea people’, building and managing a sales team is not usually their core competence. The challenge is even bigger when you’re selling a consumer product that needs to be sold from retail stores – as it adds complexity in terms of geographic spread, high number of retail stores required, and the need to do proper channel management. A specialist organization in the retail sales management space, Channelplay has been doing this effectively for some of the world’s leading brands for over 10 years now, and has recently created an offering for Small & Medium size businesses in India.

Channelplay offers a full portfolio of services geared towards maximizing the availability, visibility and sales promotion of products from retail stores. Says Sundeep Holani, Founder & CEO of Channelplay “Our SMB offering is created around the strategy that all a client needs to do is make their product or service. If the product has consumer appeal, Channelplay can provide all the services required to get the product to a paying customer.”

Channelplay offers the following services to help Indian small & medium businesses.

1.Sales Force Outsourcing

Clients can outsource part or whole of their sales teams to Channelplay. These teams can be deployed for building and managing distribution and retail networks and for in-store sales promotions where promoters interact with customers to directly sell the product to them.

2. Visual Merchandising

Visibility of products on retail shelves is one of the key drivers of sales for consumer packaged goods. Channelplay provides services to clients to manage the display of their products and signage at retail stores so that they can capture maximum eyeballs and result into sales.

3. Field Force Training

If you have your own sales team, Channelplay’s sales and product training can be used for improving the skills and efficiency of the sales people. Developed in collaboration with some of the world’s biggest companies, Channelplay’s proprietary sales methodology helps sales people improve their productivity, and deliver more sales to their company.

4. Loyalty Programs

While winning an individual sale from a customer is difficult, building long term loyalty is an even bigger challenge in today’s highly competitive environment. Channelplay designs and executes cutting edge loyalty programs for its clients which can result into higher customer stickiness over the long run.

5. Research & Insights

Many times, just executing well is not enough – one must constantly stay informed about customers, channels and competitors in order to improve product value proposition and strategy. Channelplay’s market research services are especially suitable for Small & medium businesses to get insights about customer and channel preferences, while it’s Mystery Shopping & Audit services help you keep an eye on the quality of franchise and service centre operations by auditing these locations through independent and qualified auditors.

While there are other companies that offer one or more of these services, Channelplay is unique in our evaluation for the following reasons:

1. Good fit for SME Businesses

Most companies in this space are focused on serving multinationals or large Indian companies. Service providers that are used by SMEs in India are often small in size, relatively unprofessional and provide mediocre services. Channelplay, after serving MNCs for over 10 years has created a specialized SME offering – which brings the best of both worlds together.

2. Full range of services

Companies who work with other service providers might have to work with different providers for different services such as recruitment, training, merchandising, loyalty programs etc. – while Channelplay combines all of these services into one portfolio – thus offering more productivity, and simpler vendor management.

3.Technology Focus

Channelplay’s services run on two technology platforms, 1Channel for Sales Force Automation and 1View for Research & Insights – which in themselves are leading solutions of the type and are used by many clients across the world. The solutions give complete transparency and ease of management, thus allowing clients to get complete visibility and control of their operation from a dashboard.

We believe Channelplay’s services for SME entrepreneurs are definitely worth checking out.