Top 10 Online Book Clubs For Entrepreneurial Inspiration

March 31, 2017 6 min read

How can online book clubs benefit entrepreneurs?

Joining a book club and reading frequently can have a huge impact on your success as an entrepreneur. Online book clubs help you cope with the stress of day-to-day life and can polish certain skills that you will need in your quest to become successful.

Entrepreneurs usually consider reading as a hobby, so they tend to put it on the back burner and forget about it altogether. However, reading itself can help enhance communication skills, reduce stress, improve mental agility and improve your focus and concentration. Most entrepreneurs read books about their industry but it’s important to read broadly. Novels, poetry, short stories and biographies stimulate your brain, allowing you to easily understand different opinions and perspectives.

Online book clubs encourage reading through social interaction with people on the same wavelength. Book clubs connect you with peers who have the same interests. You can build a network of valuable contacts while you learn more as a group. Online book clubs allow users to interact with like-minded peers through chat and messaging apps, such as Slack. This is my list of the top online book clubs for entrepreneurial inspiration.

Read With Murray

Read with Entrepreneurs is an awesome book club for both young and experienced businessmen and women. The book choices and discussion topics revolve around setting up a successful business with limited resources, as well as other setbacks entrepreneurs often face. Books are recommended and discussed on a monthly basis through a online community, and it encourages all participants to give their individual take on how to set up and run a successful startup in a wide range of industries. Read with Cynthia offers a great take on modern business models and effective strategies that entrepreneurs can apply in order to grow quickly. The titles discussed will help you build a successful startup and understand the different elements that can affect your business. Group discussions through a online community will help you explore ideologies that can help you:There are not many marketing-centric book clubs out there, so Read with Marketers offers a great option for entrepreneurs looking to polish their marketing skills. This popular marketing onlie book club also offers discussions via Slack, allowing members to interact with mediators and other members on their own terms. Read with Marketers provides independent book recommendations based on new business books that are making a splash. By reading and discussing titles such as Growth Hacker Marketing Revised and Expanded and Everybody Writes, this book club can help you pick up tips and ideas for your next marketing campaign.Becoming a successful woman in male-dominated industries is a huge challenge, so finding like-minded female entrepreneurs is not a common occurrence. The Get It Girl Book Club offers a refreshing option for business women who want to connect with other female entrepreneurs. Their discussions are carried out through an online community and encourage women to share tips on:

Read With Murray, dedicated to anything and everything entrepreneurial. From inspirational stories to biographies, educational texts, and other nonfiction books, it covers an array of titles that will help you grow personally and professionally. Its's aim is to create meaningful connections and host thoughtful discussions that work as an inspiration to entrepreneurs around the world.

Many entrepreneurs are lacking inspiration. The Motivation Book Club can help young and seasoned entrepreneurs find motivation by reading and discussing titles on professional and personal development. The Motivation Book Club is free to join and hosts book discussions through an online community.Entrepreneurs and small business owners often need help finding and managing capital. The Productivity Book Club helps you identify opportunities. Discussion with fellow businessmen and women helps you figure out the best options for you. The Productivity Book Club offers the perfect set of no-fluff books to help you increase productivity while encouraging you to change your habits and cultivate both your personal and professional skills.

Leadership roles are among the most desired in any company and are not easy to fulfill. Read with Leaders can help leaders, and those aspiring to fill leadership roles, handle the pressure that comes with higher management positions. Read with Leaders also discusses tips on how to set up companies and make the leap to success. Read with Leaders is a great club for startups and small businesses, but has also proved to be a useful asset for seasoned managers and leaders. The discussion groups consist of leaders who share their thoughts on how to inspire their teams, cut costs, and generate more revenue.

