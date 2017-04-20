VentureSouq and StartAD Host Angel Rising 2017 To Raise Investor Awareness

April 20, 2017 2 min read

With study after study pointing to the importance of a well-developed seed and early-stage financial support for MENA entrepreneurs, the absence of a mature angel investor class in the region’s ecosystem is often raised as an issue. In order to develop “a broad, sophisticated class of investors,” and to guide those with a keen interest in investing in startups, early-stage funding platform VentureSouq and New York University Abu Dhabi’s (NYUAD) entrepreneurship program startAD are back with the third edition of Angel Rising on May 13, 2017 at NYUAD. Open to all, the annual symposium hosts informative sessions on key topics related to angel investing, and believes that “the investor base needs to mature and evolve in lock step with entrepreneurs,” for a startup ecosystem to flourish.

Commencing with a welcome by Ramesh Jagannathan, MD, startAD at NYU Abu Dhabi, this year’s agenda features talks by Omar Christidis, CEO & Founder, ArabNet on state of MENA investment landscape, the linkages between fintech and angel investing explained by Angela Strange, Partner, Andreessen Horowitz, a panel discussion on the investor food chain, sessions on impact investing, among others. Vikas Shah, Visiting Professor of Entrepreneurship, MIT Sloan School of Management, Najla Al-Midfa, General Manager, Sheraa - Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, Aby Sam Thomas, Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Middle East, and Sabah Al Binali, Chief Investment Officer, CEO Credit, SHUAA Capital are a few other speakers set to share insights at Angel Rising 2017.

