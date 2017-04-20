Events

VentureSouq and StartAD Host Angel Rising 2017 To Raise Investor Awareness

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VentureSouq and StartAD Host Angel Rising 2017 To Raise Investor Awareness
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With study after study pointing to the importance of a well-developed seed and early-stage financial support for MENA entrepreneurs, the absence of a mature angel investor class in the region’s ecosystem is often raised as an issue. In order to develop “a broad, sophisticated class of investors,” and to guide those with a keen interest in investing in startups, early-stage funding platform VentureSouq and New York University Abu Dhabi’s (NYUAD) entrepreneurship program startAD are back with the third edition of Angel Rising on May 13, 2017 at NYUAD. Open to all, the annual symposium hosts informative sessions on key topics related to angel investing, and believes that “the investor base needs to mature and evolve in lock step with entrepreneurs,” for a startup ecosystem to flourish.

Commencing with a welcome by Ramesh Jagannathan, MD, startAD at NYU Abu Dhabi, this year’s agenda features talks by Omar Christidis, CEO & Founder, ArabNet on state of MENA investment landscape, the linkages between fintech and angel investing explained by Angela Strange, Partner, Andreessen Horowitz, a panel discussion on the investor food chain, sessions on impact investing, among others. Vikas Shah, Visiting Professor of Entrepreneurship, MIT Sloan School of Management, Najla Al-Midfa, General Manager, Sheraa - Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, Aby Sam Thomas, Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Middle East, and Sabah Al Binali, Chief Investment Officer, CEO Credit, SHUAA Capital are a few other speakers set to share insights at Angel Rising 2017.

To register and secure your presence at the event, visit here.

Related: Four Things You Need To Know About Angel Investors

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Events

Shaq Is Throwing a Big Party and Everyone Is Invited (Except Charles Barkley)

Events

Mohamed Alabbar, Gary Vaynerchuk Among Speakers To Headline The 2018 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival

Events

Business France To Showcase Creations Of French Tech Startups At GITEX 2018