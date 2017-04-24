8 Companies Changing How Machine Learning Is Used

What was once only seen in sci-fi movies is now reality -- and it's gaining acceptance across many industries and audiences. Artificial intelligence and machine learning are two terms seen in the media on a near daily basis. More and more companies are adopting the technology for use in their products and services, understanding the significant value it adds in working with an audience that expects personalization. After all, the only way a company could address every one of its hundreds or thousands of customers is with a machine that can process information in a way that no human is capable of doing.
There are some standout companies that are now making significant strides in how machine learning can be used, setting themselves well above others in their industry. Keep your eye on these eight incredible companies this year to see how they incorporate this technology:
1. ChattyPeople
ChattyPeople is a customer service bot that you can use seamlessly with your Facebook Messenger and comments on your business page. It also provides a way to send promotions and deals to your customers on demand and integrates with all major payment systems, including PayPal and Stripe. It can help many types of businesses, including restaurants and eretailers, provide great service without having to put a human being on every customer interaction.
2. Skycatch
Skycatch, an early leader in machine learning, helps companies gather data at scale to rewrite their business models. With autonomous drones, aerial imaging technology and its suite of proprietary analysis tools, Skycatch empowers mining, solar, agriculture and construction companies to cut costs and improve jobsite safety.
3. Botworx
Botworx is an artificial intelligence-powered platform that delivers authentic conversations that works on all types of instant messaging systems. The goal is for your customers to truly feel like someone is there with them rather than dealing with an automated response system that has no personality or sensitivity to who they are dealing with, which can impact the customer experience. The result is real customer engagement without necessarily having to assign a person to the job of delivering that experience.
4. POC Medical Systems
POC Medical delivers a point-of-care solution. Its Pandora CDx offers a way to detect certain biomarkers to screen for breast cancer through the use of a compact microfluidics system with a built-in reading mechanism that incorporates machine learning technology. It has further applications for screening for other types of cancer, infectious diseases and cardiovascular disorders. In creating an efficient, autonomous screening system, the company has been able to deliver a very low-cost solution that will make early detection screenings accessible to more people, potentially saving many lives.
5. Descartes Labs
Descartes Labs uses machine learning to help organizations better understand and forecast crop yields across the world to better prepare the amount of food needed to avoid shortages. The machine learning is applied to satellite imagery data to provide those insights. It is hoped that this technology can help numerous industries like agribusiness, insurance and finance, as well as government agencies.
6. Flint
Flint incorporates machine learning in its invoicing and credit card processing platform to facilitate some of the many time-consuming tasks that go into handling these aspects of your business. It includes automating tasks like payment reminders, acknowledgements, coupon offers, discounts and more. Its payment security features are also adding machine learning functionality to help businesses stay on top of any suspicious activity and uncover any questionable patterns in transactions.
7. TrademarkVision
TrademarkVision uses machine learning technology in its image-recognition tools to determine if a new company logo is acceptable or if it violates any existing trademarks. What used to be a cumbersome, time-consuming, and not always accurate process, is now fast, efficient, and so accurate that the European Union’s trademark offices now use this system.
8. Fanuc
Fanuc is a Japanese company that makes robots for factories. However, these are not just run-of-the-mill factory robots. These robots can learn new skills on the job. Using machine learning algorithms, these robots have artificial intelligence that enables them to learn as they work and complete new tasks with 90 percent accuracy.
These are just some of the many exciting machine learning projects in the works. The future has arrived and is changing how we work, offering new ways to share the world with technology.
Serenity Gibbons
Serenity Gibbons is a former assistant editor at the Wall Street Journal and a New York University aumnus living in sunny California. She is the local unit lead for NAACP in Northern California with a mission is to ensure the political...
