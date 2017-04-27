Dropping Out Isn't a Wise Decision Says This School Dropped-out Entrepreneur

April 27, 2017 3 min read

The recent advances in technology have made everyone dependent on the internet for all his basic needs.

While most companies are aware of the importance of having a good internet safety against malicious software, many don't consider cyber threat a real problem.

Entrepreneur spoke to Trishneet Arora, the Founder & CEO of TAC Security Solutions to understand the challenges and aspects of cybersecurity in India.

The young entrepreneur who is a cybersecurity expert provides security solutions to corporations against network vulnerabilities and data theft and cyber security training through his multinational enterprise.

His clients include the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Punjab Police, Gujarat Police, Reliance Industries Limited, Amul, Ralson (India) Ltd, Avon Cycles Ltd, MNCs from Dubai and UK.

Dropping Out From School Isn’t A Wise Decision

A school dropout, Trishneet believes that education plays a very important role and it doesn’t only mean the formal education.

"Education means knowledge so whatever you are doing, you must hold that knowledge and education. So, if you want to become an entrepreneur, you must have the entrepreneurship knowledge. Education doesn’t mean that you are a school going kid or you are going to Harward University and you are working as a manager at some American bank. In my perspective, whatever knowledge you gain you can utilize in your ways," he said

He further shared that him dropping out of school wasn’t by chance or a choice; it was an accident that happened.

"It happened in a good way because of which I am here right now. At such a young age, I am generating employment. I am giving employment to people who have done Ph.D. or masters in technology. Sometimes I feel like what the hell I am doing here but still dropping out from school isn’t a wise decision," says Trishneet.

Be Passionate in Whatever You Are Doing

When you start your own venture, it’s important to see which subject areas are you most passionate about. Trishneet insists that one must be passionate in whatever he/she is doing even if it is about selling a fruit or building a hotel.

"I remember one line of Steve Jobs – ‘Choose the job you love the most, you will never have to work a single day in your life. For entrepreneurship, everything is all about passion," he said.

Cybersecurity Will be The Hot Topic In 3-4 Years

Pointing towards the future of cybersecurity in India, Trishneet said, "After the technology revolution, our life got much dependent on technology. Earlier, when we had started, big companies like Google, Amazon and Flipkart were not aware of the security issues that will come up in future. This is like a building a huge hotel without a fire alarm. The firealarm is like cybesecurity, so now we are thinking what will happen if something happens to the building."

He believes cybersecurity will be a hot topic in next 3-4 years just like acquisitions, investments and mergers for the e-commerce sector are.

(Interview by Aashika Jain)