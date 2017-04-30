A Manager's Guide to Delivering Bad News (Infographic)

From giving someone negative feedback to letting an employee go -- whether you like it or not, as a business manager, you’re going to be the bearer of bad news at some point. Luckily, if you teach yourself the correct way to deliver bad news, it won’t be so tough.
To start, outline the five Ws: who, what, where, when and why. These key components will help you successfully and professionally deliver bad news. The “who” of the five Ws is about establishing your role: take responsibility for the bad news and deliver it yourself.
Next, figure out exactly what you are going to say and rehearse it before you meet with the person, preparing yourself for any questions that might come your way. After you’ve done that, decide where and what time you are going to sit and deliver the news. Lastly, fully explain why you are telling this person these things, so they can fully understand where you are coming from and ensure there is no confusion.
To learn how you can professionally deliver bad news, check out Get Voip’s infographic below.
