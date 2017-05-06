The Executive Selection: NIOD

May 6, 2017 1 min read

If your skin often feels tight and in need of that hydration hit, it’s worth giving NIOD Hydration Vaccine a try. It protects the skin’s natural moisturizing factors against hydration loss, and supports the production of those same elements within the skin. After your cleansing and toning regime (or post shave, for the gents), apply evenly all over the face day and/or night, or even between flights for a hydration pick-me-up. Keep one at home, and one in your travel essentials to use during your next business trip or weekend getaway, and give your skin that much needed boost staving off dehydration. Moisturize, friends, moisturize!

