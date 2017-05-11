How Can Brands Appeal to Millennials? Watch This Facebook Live May 17.

Entrepreneur.com's associate editor and editorial assistant will talk about how brands can tap into the values and interests of the oft-misunderstood generation on the next #AskEntrepreneur Facebook Live.

May 11, 2017 1 min read

As America’s largest generation, millennials are a crucial market for brands to capture. So how do you get their attention?

Our new video series Ask Entrepreneur is back with staffers taking your questions.

Next Wednesday, Entrepreneur.com's associate editor Lydia Belanger and editorial assistant Rose Leadem will discuss fun and effective examples of marketing, branding and social media engagement that have resonated with the millennial audience. From sassy tweets to creative promotions, they’ll share ways that companies have gotten noticed and amplified their message by being authentic, in-the-know or aligned with customers' values.

Lydia and Rose will be taking your questions during the live broadcast on Wednesday, May 17, at 1 p.m. ET, but feel free to shoot them a question in the form below or tweet @Entrepreneur using the hashtag #AskEntrepreneur.

Please join us on our Facebook page on Wednesday, May 17, at 1 p.m.