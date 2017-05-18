Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs Wanted Jeff Goldblum as 'The Voice of Apple'

If things had turned out differently, the Hollywood actor might have added another role to his long list of credits: the voice of Siri.
Steve Jobs Wanted Jeff Goldblum as 'The Voice of Apple'
This story originally appeared on PCMag

You know him as the smart, nerdy dude from Jurassic Park and Independence Day. But if things had turned out differently, Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum might have added another role to his long list of credits: the voice of Siri.

Speaking on the Today Show in Australia recently, Goldblum revealed that Apple's late co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs once offered him the opportunity to do some voiceover work. "Steve Jobs called me up a few decades ago to be the voice of Apple" Goldblum said, according to CNET. "That was early on, and I did not know it was Steve Jobs."

Sadly, the collaboration never came to pass. A Georgia-based voiceover actress named Susan Bennett went on to become the first voice of Siri.

Gamers may remember that Goldblum did, however, end up doing some voiceover work for Call of Duty: Black Ops III alongside actors like Heather Graham, Ron Perlman and Neal McDonough.

Goldblum last year reprised his role of David Levinson in Independence Day: Resurgence. In the movie, his character serves as the first director of the Earth Space Defense (ESD) program, giving his iconic smart yet laconic commentary as events unfold: "That's definitely bigger than the last one," he says, as alien ships descend. These days, the actor has been busy promoting an Australian food ordering app called Menulog and shutting down rumors that he kicked the bucket.

