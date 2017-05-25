My Queue

What Are the Best Ways to Use Content Marketing to Grow Your Business? Watch This Facebook Live June 1.

Entrepreneur.com's insights editor and social media editor will discuss best practices for content marketing on the next #AskEntrepreneur Facebook Live.
What Are the Best Ways to Use Content Marketing to Grow Your Business? Watch This Facebook Live June 1.
Entrepreneur Staff
Anyone can have a blog, but how do you create and promote content that actually gets customers interested in your business?

The latest Ask Entrepreneur video segment will delve into the do’s and don’ts of content marketing in the digital age.

Next Thursday, Insights Editor Liz Webber and Social Media Editor Andrea Hardalo will share tips for picking topics, setting the right tone, building your social presence and engaging your social media audience through creative content marketing.

Liz and Andrea will be answering your questions during the live broadcast at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 1, but feel free to shoot them a question in the form below or tweet @Entrepreneur using the hashtag #AskEntrepreneur.

Please join us on our Facebook page on Thursday, June 1, at 1 p.m.

