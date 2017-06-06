Business Growth Strategies: Employing Top Performers and Goal Management

Grow your workforce with key interview strategies from Robert Half International. Achieve big business goals with CEO Coaching International's Mark Moses.

June 6, 2017 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The national unemployment rate is at 4.4 percent, and with a veritable onslaught of fresh-faced job seekers entering the workforce, the time is right to grow your work-family and secure top talent. For tips on effective interviewing, we speak to Robert Half International's Paul McDonald. Then, we hope you're in the mood to be inspired! From painting houses as a college student, to competing in 12 Ironman triathlons, to earning well over $1 billion in business, founding partner of CEO Coaching International and author of Make Big Happen, Mark Moses, takes us through his career as a serial entrepreneur.

[00:00:00] Hot Job Prospects for Millennials Post Graduation

You're Hired! Sharpen Soft Skills to Get the Job.

Four Tips to Find and Hire Your Dream Employee

Mark Moses: Entrepreneur, Triathlete, Dad

Making Big Things Happen with Mark Moses

A Marching Band and an Elephant Walk Into a Meeting . . .

Discover more about segments and guests below . . .

[00:00:00] Hot Job Prospects for Millennials Post Graduation

The class of 2017 is readying to don their graduation caps and seek employment in a recovering job market -- should they expect an uphill battle? Good news for college grads; Robert Half International Senior Executive Director Paul McDonald surmises that low unemployment rates coupled with burgeoning job sectors in healthcare and technology are creating favorable conditions for young job-seekers. McDonald reveals the No 1 skill for employability; listen now.

[00:05:56] You're Hired! Sharpen Soft Skills to Get the Job.

You may look like a dream candidate on your resume, but technical skills are just one part of the job application equation. In addition to marketing germane on-the-job training and education, job applicants should focus on soft skills to connect with interviewers. Need to polish up your soft skills? McDonald tells us how.

[00:11:30] Four Tips to Find and Hire Your Dream Employee

Did you know that unemployment rates are at historical lows? If you're seeking new staff, make sure you put your best foot forward to secure top talent. McDonald demystifies the hiring process with four simple tips. Learn how to pen an effective job posting, streamline your initial screening process and more.

[00:18:20] Mark Moses: Entrepreneur, Triathlete, Dad

Joining us in the bottom of the hour is founding partner of CEO Coaching International and author of Make Big Happen, Mark Moses. Moses takes us back to his early entrepreneurial days at Student Painters, a company he grew to 250 locations before selling at the age of 26. From there, Moses found success professionally in the mortgage industry, and personally as a prolific Ironman triathlete. No amount of boardroom victories could prepare Moses for harrowing times ahead: At the age of three, Moses's son was diagnosed with a brain tumor and suffered surgery complications. Moses shares the highs and lows of his journey during these tumultuous years.

[00:27:19] Making Big Things Happen with Mark Moses

Inspired by the strength of his son during a battle with a brain tumor, Moses signed up for the Ironman triathlon with a mission to raise $100,000 for the Children's Hospital of Orange County. Surpassing that initial goal, Moses and his network have raised well over a $500,000 for the hospital. Shifting focus to Moses's current endeavor, we learn how the premier business coaches and serial entrepreneurs at CEO Coaching International are training more than 150 CEOs and entrepreneurs in 14 countries.

[00:33:21] A Marching Band and an Elephant Walk Into a Meeting . . .

Moses embodies the phrase "go big or go home." On a mission to inspire his team to earn over $1 billion, Moses once rode into a company meeting on an elephant while a marching band blared. Soon, the elephant became a symbol for thinking big and even makes an appearance on Moses's book, Make Big Happen: How To Live, Work, and Give Big. From motivational leadership strategies to identifying measurable activities and essential objectives, Moses boils down his strategy for running a successful business. Listen to learn more.

Entrepreneur Radio, hosted by award-winning broadcast professional Alan Taylor, equips fans with the critical information necessary to grow their business through practical advice and thought-provoking interviews. Tune in live on Saturdays 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and Sundays 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST and listen to weekly episodes on demand on Entrepreneur.com.