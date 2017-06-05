My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Employee Recruitment

Are You Missing Talent That's Right Under Your Nose?

If you're seeking a great hire, consider a setting like a holiday party, or jury duty or . . . a Spam festival.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Are You Missing Talent That's Right Under Your Nose?
Image credit: Waikiki Spam Jam | Facebook
Contributor
Career and Workplace Expert; Founder and President, Come Recommended
6 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Consider this: A vegetarian hired one of her most talented employees after buying a t-shirt at a Spam festival. Yes, this actually happened -- at a Spam festival.

Related: How to Uncover Exceptional Talent

The vegetarian was Melanie Lucas, director of people services at Rose Community Management/Jonathan Rose Companies in Independence, Ohio. She told me she was immediately drawn in by an enthusiastic young woman selling t-shirts at the Spam Jam Festival in Hawaii.

"We got to talking, and she mentioned she was looking for career direction advice," Lucas said. "We didn't have any openings in Hawaii, but we hired her as a leasing consultant in California." This HR professional probably never imagined she'd meet a potential employee at a festival dedicated to Spam. However, Lucas's open mind helped her spot talent.

And her willingness to see people beyond their current roles has continued to help her find top candidates in unusual places.

Here are five other unexpected settings where real people have found some of their best hires:

1. Holiday parties

A holiday party in a warehouse doesn't seem like the best place to meet an organization's next lead infrastructure and security engineer, but for Bobby Kolba, chief of staff engineering at Textio in Seattle, the timing was just right.

After discussing some problems he was having at Textio with a fellow party attendee, he not only gained a new perspective, but also a new co-worker. "A resume has a list of skills, but it may not allow the person to showcase what they are uniquely good at," Kolba said. "In an informal situation, I try to understand someone's core motivations and values.

"So, when I talk to folks outside of the office, I am looking for people with a history of learning new things. I would encourage recruiters to look for people who want to push themselves and discover new areas of growth."

Related: 4 Creative Tactics to Find and Recruit the Best Talent

Talking with people outside an organization about its problems can provide an outside perspective and get someone excited about joining and positively changing the company.

Paying attention to how an outsider talks about solving the issues a company is facing can help leaders find great potential employees.

2. Reference-checking

"A great place to find a future employee is actually through reference checking," Ray Bixler, president and CEO of SkillSurvey in Berwyn, Pa., told me. Bixler said he firmly believes that talent attracts talent.

By this, he means that references listed on a resume or cover letter often come from a similar industry and focus area. Looking at every reference as a possible candidate opens the doors for employers and organizations to find new, targeted talent.

But, how do employers start career conversations with references?

"During a reference call, or when connecting with references online, ask if they'd be interested in hearing about new opportunities at your company -- even if you don't have a current opening," Bixler suggested. "Doing this helps build your talent pool and open the door to start sharing information about your brand and potential opportunities."

3. Jury-vetting

The next time employers consider making up an excuse to get out of jury duty, they may want to reconsider.

As Stephanie McDonald, owner of Hire Performance in Charleston, S.C., recounted to me, "I was sitting in jury-duty vetting and each person had to stand and tell the court their name, hometown and job title. As a recruiter, I was interested in who was in the room, and my ears perked up when someone mentioned they were in marketing."

After quickly noting the juror's name, McDonald reached out with a personalized invite on LinkedIn together with a note that said, "I'm on jury duty with you!"

This may seem like a bold move, but without taking risks, employers miss out on their next top talent.

"I explained my client's company and mission and asked what they were missing in their current job," McDonald said. "I worked with my client to slightly modify the job, to add those things the candidate was wanting to do, and they accepted the job."

Recruit talent by finding out what's missing from a person's current job. This opens the door for employers to offer exactly what that person is looking for, making the career move an easy and fulfilling decision.

4. Travel

Lucas wasn't just keeping her eyes and ears open for talent at that Spam festival. She occupied herself on a long flight from Los Angeles to Cleveland talking to a flight attendant who had been in the same career for 25 years. "We struck up a conversation, and she mentioned that she was looking for a career change, but explained how hard it was to find employment outside the airline industry, given her work history," Lucas explained.

It turned out that, given the flight attendant's personality, charm, conversational skills and enthusiasm, she was a perfect fit for a leasing consultant position Lucas had. Now, she's one of the company's top employees.

When striking up conversation with people, pay close attention to what they might say about their satisfaction with their current job. Even if their job history doesn't align perfectly, their soft skills and traits could easily transfer to a new industry, giving employers a way to find new and unique talent.

5. Volunteer work

"We found a fantastic client success representative at a youth job-skills program for the construction industry called YouthBuild Indy," Mike Seidle, co-founder of WorkHere in Indianapolis shared with me. After watching Seidle demo his team's app, a woman named Brianna showed another student the app on her phone.

"She did a better demo than me and I helped write the app!" Seidle exclaimed. He added that he and his team weren't taking any chances, so they made Brianna a job offer on the spot.

Volunteer settings are great place for employers to meet potential candidates who hold similar interests. But employers aren't the only ones who can get out there and network through volunteering.

Related: How to Use LinkedIn Search to Find the Best Job Candidates

Get your entire team involved in recruiting with fun platforms like Teer1, which helps organize employee-volunteeri programs. Ask employees to let leaders know if they click well with someone or see potential room for growth within the company's walls.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Employee Recruitment

'Location, Location'? It Isn't Everything: Here's How to Attract out-of-Town Talent.

Employee Recruitment

Are You Missing Talent That's Right Under Your Nose?

Employee Recruitment

9 Strategies to Recruiting Better Salespeople