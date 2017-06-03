5 Ways You can Go Out in India Without a Penny in your Pocket

Cashless digital payment methods are on the rise in India

June 3, 2017

Going cashless in India, has become one of the focal points of the Indian fintech ecosystem. From digital wallets to start-ups which offer you the option to pay later, the Indian government too has been ramping up its efforts to ensure that a cashless society is soon possible in India.

Entrepreneur India looks at the top 5 digital mode of transactions one can opt for and go out and have fun in India without having a rupee in their pockets.

The popular choice

The most commonly used platform currently is that of digital wallets. From the PayTMs to the Mobikwiks of the startup world, all offer a convenient solution for easy transactions. A digital wallet on your smartphone that allows you to pay for anything, be it at a restaurant or the kirana store with just a click on your app. The success of digital wallets has also seen PayTM opening a Payments Bank.

UPI takes it all

With just your smartphone and a registered bank account, one can use the Unified Payments Interface app. The UPI App has seen success in India, with even banks partnering and launching their own UPI enabled apps. Merchants too were UPI integrated to make way for seamless transactions. The government had also introduced a UPI integrated app BHIM which met with instant success.

Aadhar to the rescue

As Aadhar is increasingly the most important document you carry along with you, it wasn’t before a payment system was integrated with it. Currently over 118 banks allow you to carry out financial transactions at a Point of Sale.

Have fun now, pay later

From instant credit to options to buy now and pay later, start-ups are increasingly letting consumers pay later based on the social analytics the start-ups run. They let you purchase good or avail services without the worry about having enough to pay at the said moment. These start-ups examine the consumer’s buying behaviour, their spending patterns and also their willingness to pay. Often, these start-ups depend on disruptive technology like Artificial Intelligence to measure the credit score of a consumer.

A QR code for India

The National Payments Corporation of India will soon be implementing BharatQR code. One can pay by just scanning the QR code at the counter and this will automate the transfer from one bank account to another. Currently, the QR code has been integrated with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank’s payment apps.