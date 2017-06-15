Your Next Post on Snapchat & Instagram Could Get You That Dream Job

Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter have job communities for aspiring candidates to post their resume

June 15, 2017 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Recruitments do not always follow a set pattern, but a few big companies have figured out the best ways to tap the best talent in the market.

Organizations are no longer dependant only on job portals or consultancy firms so far as hiring is concerned. Numerous social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter have created job communities, where aspiring candidates can post their resume.

Also, social media has become companies’ favourite for being the fastest and cheapest modern recruitment tool to track down talent pool.

Let’s take a look at three other alternative recruitment methods adopted by companies:

McDonald Going the Snapchat Way

McDonald’s will start hiring employees using Snapchat. Now, Snapchat has moved beyond its popular filters. This week, the fast food giant has announced its plans to hire 250,000 people. The company will accept Snaplications, an application through Snapchat, in which potential employees will be asked to make a video using McDonald’s uniform as a filter.

The video will be submitted to McDonald’s Snapchat account to begin the application process. The company believes that inviting applicants through Snapchat will reduce their efforts because maximum applicants are between 16 and 24 years of age.

However, McDonald’s is also utilizing other platforms like Spotify and Hulu to reach out to potential applicants.

Finding Interns Through Tinder

Mobile specialist agency Fetch, part of Dentsu Aegis Network, tried an innovative way to find an intern for their company. In 2016, the company opened a Tinder profile to find candidates in the Newyork area from among the app’s roughly 50 million users, who are between the ages of 18 and 34.

Fetch scrutinized candidates’ profiles to match the company’s needs, asking people to send their best pick-up lines. This ultimately led to more than a few funny one-on-one conversations with folks, who clearly didn’t read through the agency’s profile before swiping right. In total, the company matched with 270 potential applicants—150 men and 120 women—in January. The agency then spent three weeks talking to them before whittling the competition down to five in-person interviews.

Using Instagram As A Tool For Hiring

Havas Chicago, a global advertising company, is continuously revamping its recruitment style by using different social media platforms to hire interns every year. From Instagram to Tinder, the agency has utilized every platform to find candidates for their internship programme. This year, the company is launching its summer internship programme and is seeking ideas about redesigning their new logo. The applicants had to select at least 5 challenges given by the company and had to respond on Instagram with amazing answers by using #LeadersOfTheNewSchool.