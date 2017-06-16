My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Kickstarter

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson Launches Kickstarter for Video Game

'Space Odyssey' players will terraform planets, build colonies and embark on missions.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson Launches Kickstarter for Video Game
Image credit: Neil deGrasse Tyson | Kickstarter
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

"What if the games you play could teach you the science of the universe?" astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson asks during a video for Space Odyssey, a video game seeking funding for production on Kickstarter.

The host of StarTalk and director of the Hayden Planetarium in New York City's American Museum of Natural History partnered with a team made up of TV and movie producers, the visual development lead on games such as God of War 3 and the writer of comic books such as Swamp Thing and Wolverine. They are seeking $314,159 as part of an all-or-nothing goal. Those funds will be used to develop a prototype that will be shown to potential investors. The campaign has raised $51,145 as of Friday morning.

Related: The Craziest Things That Have Been Funded on Kickstarter in 2017 -- So Far

In the game, players will explore the universe, including Proxima B, the closest known exoplanet to the Solar System. Players will terraform planets, build colonies and embark on missions, according to the Kickstarter page. Everything will be backed by actual science, as directed by deGrasse Tyson, who will also act as an advisor in the game.

Check out the video below for more details.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Kickstarter

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson Launches Kickstarter for Video Game

Kickstarter

This Romper for Men Kickstarter Campaign Raised Over $50,000 in a Day

Kickstarter

Want an 'Apocalypse Now' Video Game? Pony Up on Kickstarter.