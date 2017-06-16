Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson Launches Kickstarter for Video Game

'Space Odyssey' players will terraform planets, build colonies and embark on missions.

June 16, 2017 2 min read

"What if the games you play could teach you the science of the universe?" astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson asks during a video for Space Odyssey, a video game seeking funding for production on Kickstarter.

The host of StarTalk and director of the Hayden Planetarium in New York City's American Museum of Natural History partnered with a team made up of TV and movie producers, the visual development lead on games such as God of War 3 and the writer of comic books such as Swamp Thing and Wolverine. They are seeking $314,159 as part of an all-or-nothing goal. Those funds will be used to develop a prototype that will be shown to potential investors. The campaign has raised $51,145 as of Friday morning.

Related: The Craziest Things That Have Been Funded on Kickstarter in 2017 -- So Far

In the game, players will explore the universe, including Proxima B, the closest known exoplanet to the Solar System. Players will terraform planets, build colonies and embark on missions, according to the Kickstarter page. Everything will be backed by actual science, as directed by deGrasse Tyson, who will also act as an advisor in the game.

Check out the video below for more details.