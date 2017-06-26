My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Payments

What the Global Marketplace Can Teach U.S. Entrepreneurs About the Future of Payments

The world is already using payment tech that will disrupt American businesses next.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What the Global Marketplace Can Teach U.S. Entrepreneurs About the Future of Payments
Image credit: martin-dm | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Chairman & President of the Electronic Transactions Association and CEO of Global Payments Inc.
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Payments is a constantly evolving ecosystem that small businesses and entrepreneurs may not feel they have the resources to stay current on. But it is critical to overall economic growth to stay ahead of new next generation technology offerings. This is important because disruption is hard to predict.

It’s useful to look at global examples of innovation to get a sense of possibilities. New technology and market practices from Europe to Asia may help merchants here at home stay ahead of the curve and remain competitive.

Here are the top four technology-driven shifts.

1. Contactless cards

Contactless technology is well developed in Europe and Asia, but there’s very little usage in the U.S. (yet). In London, for example, most consumers taking the Tube, a bus, or a train pay the fare by waving a secure chip card instead of swiping a card or removing cash from their wallet.

Likewise, the same functionality is available via smartphones with digital wallets including Apple, Android and Samsung Pay. Contactless cards are typically used for smaller amounts: the average in March 2017 was just over nine British pounds or about $11 and are widely used among merchants.

Related: The 15 Most Popular Online Payment Solutions

2. QR readers

Alipay in China has pioneered wide adoption of another smartphone approach using a scanning app to read a QR code, then transferring funds from the consumer’s digitized account to the merchant.

Alipay is a division of the online retail giant Alibaba. Their smartphone app can be used for a wide range of everyday transactions, from covering restaurant tabs to money transfers to paying for utilities or plane tickets. The QR code strategy is also used by Visa globally with the recent expansion of their mVisa QR-based payment service from India, Kenya and Rwanda to merchants and consumers in Egypt, Ghana, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Pakistan and Vietnam.

Related: How Fintech and Payments Innovations Will Disrupt Global Ecommerce

3. Software integration

Think of how many tech products are collecting dust on your own shelves at home because they became obsolete. Merchants face an equally fast-evolving technology landscape.

Software integration of payment systems can be used to make systems both more future-forward as well as more seamless. For example, in our Ezidebit business in Australia and New Zealand, we develop and operate technology-enabled, software-driven product offerings. These solutions are marketed through a network of integrated software vendors and direct channels to numerous verticals. Merchants can integrate payment solutions into their existing systems rather than be saddled with multiple, parallel ways to handle debit cards, ecommerce and other payment streams.

Related: 25 Payment Tools for Small Businesses, Freelancers and Startups

4. Cashless society

We’ve seen India de-monetize, and one of the outcomes has been the tremendous growth of startup Paytm. In a short time, the mobile commerce platform has grown into India’s largest of its kind as a cashless alternative. Paytm, which started by offering mobile recharge and utility bill payments, now has over 100 million registered users and manages more than 60 million transactions per month.

Related: How Digital Wallets and Mobile Payments Are Evolving and What It Means for You

These global examples are useful studies for the U.S. market and were part of the conversation when banking, retail and fintech companies met with startups and venture capitalists at a recent Atlanta conference hosted by the industry’s Electronic Transactions Association. Atlanta is a global hub for fintech companies and a gateway for global business.

Wherever we look, we see a continued trend toward seamless integration of payment and technology in everyday lives, with devices most of us already have in our pockets. U.S. smartphone penetration has nearly doubled in the past five years, topping 80 percent last year. Innovation in technology presents a world of opportunities.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Payments

How to Define What Your Time and Talent Are Actually Worth

Payments

Your Business Doesn't Have to Pay Credit Card Fees Any More and Probably Shouldn't

Payments

What the Global Marketplace Can Teach U.S. Entrepreneurs About the Future of Payments