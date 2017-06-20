My Queue

Smart Phones

Scientists Found a Way to Charge Your Smartphone With Urine

Now that's innovation at its finest.
Scientists Found a Way to Charge Your Smartphone With Urine
Image credit: Richard Levine | Getty Images
Lose the power cord, soon you might be able to charge your phone with -- your pee.

Yep. You read that correctly, scientists in England have developed a way to transform urine into electricity.

Using a special machine called a “microbial fuel cell” that contains waste-eating electro-active bacteria, scientists at Bristol Robotics Lab have created a way to charge phones and power some lights using urine. So how does it work? The small bacteria consume the waste out of urine, and as a result, electrons are left over as a byproduct. By being put through an electrical circuit that the scientists created, these electrons create electricity.

A good amount of electricity, in fact. Only two liters of urine can produce 30 to 40 milliwatts of power -- enough to slowly charge a smartphone, power a phone’s display or power lights for portable toilets.

And who better to test the new innovation than beer-drinking music festival goers? That’s right -- the engineers will debut their new pee-to-power invention in portable restrooms at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset this week.

In the long-run, scientists hope the new invention will be used in poorer countries to create clean and renewable energy.

