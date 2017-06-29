My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Recycling

These Start-ups are Coming up with Smart Initiatives to Recycle Waste

A few start-ups have come forward to allay their worries with their innovative ideas to create something new, exquisite and useful out of junk.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
These Start-ups are Coming up with Smart Initiatives to Recycle Waste
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Three cardinal rules to save the environment are Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. Green activists in India and across the world have rolled up their sleeves to chase their mission of creating awareness about the need to recycle used products.

It is important to understand that all leftovers are not always useless waste. A huge quantity of trash is disposed of inappropriately every day and this is one of the main concerns of environmentalists. A few start-ups have come forward to allay their worries with their innovative ideas to create something new, exquisite and useful out of junk.

They are not only recycling used products, but also promoting them and creating a market for them.   

Let’s take a look at four start-ups that are giving leftovers a new life.

HelpUsGreen  

River pollution is one of the major environmental concerns in India. Kanpur- based social enterprise HelpUsGreen is protecting the River Ganga from becoming a religious sewer by recycling used flowers from temples and mosques to patented lifestyle products, and in the process providing livelihood to 1,200 rural families. Self-help groups from rural India are constantly treating quintals of floral wastes to produce patented, organic fertilizer and incense sticks. The start-up was founded by two youngsters, Ankit Agarwal and Karan Rastogi, in 2015. The duo quit jobs to pursue their mission of protecting the river from waste flowers and chemicals.

D&D Ecotech

D&D Ecotech Services was launched by social entrepreneur duo, Suresh D. and Sunil Dubey, in 2010 to solve water shortage crisis.  

A specialist team was formed, whose members were trained in CSE(Centre for Science and Environment), Delhi, to understand how Rainwater Harvesting is done and to learn the best methods for implementing it.

The company has adopted time-tested methods for planning and implementing Rain Water Harvesting for water storage. It even recharges ground water for clients all over India. It has executed projects for clients like Ceat Tyres, HPCL, Bisleri, Asian Paints, among others. Rainwater harvesting is a simple process by which rainfall is collected for further future usage. D&D Ecotech also designs its own rainwater harvesting recharge structures, based on clients’ needs and specifications.

Code Enterprises

Cigarette butts littering streets is a familiar sight in Indian cities. This causes serious environmental hazard.

Cigarette waste is non-biodegradable, but it can be reused in various other by-products. CODE Enterprises LLP, an Indian cigarette-waste recycling company, reprocesses cigarette waste generated domestically or industrially. The Noida-based start-up is the brainchild of Gurgaon duo Vishal Kant and Naman Gupta. It uses environmental-friendly procedures for recycling waste.

The cigarette waste is recycled using biodegradable chemicals without any machinery. The waste water generated is also recycled for further usage in future.

Chindi

Every year, tones of textile and apparel wastes are generated and dumped by industries in landfills. The discarded clothing materials, however, turn harmful for the environment, post disposal. Chindi, a Mumbai-based social enterprise, employs women from marginalized neighborhoods to create homeware, accessories and jewellery. It collaborates with fashion brands, garment manufacturing units and organizations producing textile wastes to upcycle and reuse materials into well-designed products. Founded by Tanushri, it also provides employment to low-income craftspeople in India.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Recycling

These Start-ups are Coming up with Smart Initiatives to Recycle Waste

Recycling

How to Recycle Your Technology

Recycling

These 5 Startups Are Giving Waste A Second Life