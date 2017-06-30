Amazon Makes Grocery Shopping Smarter With Alexa-Powered Dash Wand

June 30, 2017 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Known for powering Amazon's Echo devices, Alexa is reportedly set to get one more device to its growing lineup. This is the Amazon Dash Wand, initially launched back in 2014, alongside a special promotion for Amazon Prime subscribers.

The wand comes with an attached bar code scanner. Once you scan a code, the wireless Wand instantly adds items to your Amazon shopping cart, making restocking the pantry as simple as zapping a used package before throwing it out. You can also use it to support Alexa voice commands, for additional useful functions like home automation, looking up recipes, measurement conversions, and ordering last minute items. However, your can't use it to play music, video or apps.

The Amazon Dash Wand is available in the US at US$20 for Amazon Prime members, who can save even more thanks to an ongoing $20 credit promotion, and free 90-day trial of its AmazonFresh grocery delivery service, simply for registering a new device.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: A Smart Trash Can To Automate Your Grocery Lists