Techstars Supports MENA Entrepreneurship With New Dubai-Based Accelerator

July 4, 2017 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Look who’s joining the MENA ecosystem: Techstars, in partnership with GINCO, is bringing its accelerator program to Dubai, opening this month and setting off in January next year. After launching accelerators in New York City, Boston, Seattle, Austin, Chicago, Austin, Boulder, Kansas City, LA, Atlanta, Adelaide, Minneapolis, London, Tel Aviv, Cape Town, Toronto and Berlin, the new Dubai-based accelerator will be marked as Techstars' first program set in the MENA region.

Started in 2006, Techstars is a worldwide network supporting entrepreneurs through its accelerator programs that educates and connects entrepreneurs, and currently has 798 active companies on its portfolio. In 2011, the Techstars Startup Weekend Dubai welcomed over 500 entrepreneurs, making this expansion an indication to its growing mentorship-driven accelerator program. A few of its noteworthy mentors includes entrepreneurs and team members from SoundCloud, PwC, SAP, Kickstarter, Alibaba Group, Google Ventures, Twitter, Amazon, Foursquare, Facebook, Youtube, Wunderlist, Basecamp, and more.

GINCO, a full service general contracting firm has recently launched GINCO Investments to support MENA’s SMEs and entrepreneurs, particularly from startups offering solutions in the transportation, construction, wellness, IoT, and robotics sector, among other. And with Dubai’s goal of fostering a hub for tech startups and Techstars’ accelerator program- it’s a match that can be beneficial for entrepreneurs across sectors.

For more information on the application process for the accelerator program, sign up for the Techstars newsletter, and apply via the Techstars website.

Related: Bahrain's Central Bank Offers A Testing Ground For Fintech Startups