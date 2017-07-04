My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Techstars Supports MENA Entrepreneurship With New Dubai-Based Accelerator

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Techstars Supports MENA Entrepreneurship With New Dubai-Based Accelerator
Image credit: Shuttestock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Look who’s joining the MENA ecosystem: Techstars, in partnership with GINCO, is bringing its accelerator program to Dubai, opening this month and setting off in January next year. After launching accelerators in New York City, Boston, Seattle, Austin, Chicago, Austin, Boulder, Kansas City, LA, Atlanta, Adelaide, Minneapolis, London, Tel Aviv, Cape Town, Toronto and Berlin, the new Dubai-based accelerator will be marked as Techstars' first program set in the MENA region.

Started in 2006, Techstars is a worldwide network supporting entrepreneurs through its accelerator programs that educates and connects entrepreneurs, and currently has 798 active companies on its portfolio. In 2011, the Techstars Startup Weekend Dubai welcomed over 500 entrepreneurs, making this expansion an indication to its growing mentorship-driven accelerator program. A few of its noteworthy mentors includes entrepreneurs and team members from SoundCloud, PwC, SAP, Kickstarter, Alibaba Group, Google Ventures, Twitter, Amazon, Foursquare, Facebook, Youtube, Wunderlist, Basecamp, and more.

GINCO, a full service general contracting firm has recently launched GINCO Investments to support MENA’s SMEs and entrepreneurs, particularly from startups offering solutions in the transportation, construction, wellness, IoT, and robotics sector, among other. And with Dubai’s goal of fostering a hub for tech startups and Techstars’ accelerator program- it’s a match that can be beneficial for entrepreneurs across sectors. 

For more information on the application process for the accelerator program, sign up for the Techstars newsletter, and apply via the Techstars website.

Related: Bahrain's Central Bank Offers A Testing Ground For Fintech Startups

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

This Camera Can Help Protect Your Home for $3 a Month

News and Trends

Amazon Is Working on Wearables That Can Read Your Emotions

News and Trends

ArabNet Beirut 2019 To Celebrate 10 Years Of Tech And Innovation In June