My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Promoting Transparency: Instagram Wants Influencers To Mention Sponsored Posts

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Promoting Transparency: Instagram Wants Influencers To Mention Sponsored Posts
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the spirit of maintaining authenticity to each other’s brand, Instagram is launching a “paid partnership with” tag in organic Instagram posts when an advertiser pays for it. Both content developers and businesses can view and track analytics and insights of branded content- content creators can view metrics on their Instagram insights, wherein businesses can see share metrics on Facebook Page insights.

An indication to a more open and transparent relationship for content creators, partners, and audience, the photo-sharing app would be launching further policies to follow and implement the rules. It’s shutting down websites like Instagress, Instaplus and more which violated Instagram’s guidelines, as they are rigged to exaggerate the number of likes, and vague, fake comments from bots. The platform is also “shadow-banning” accounts, which means that pictures with hashtags that are considered to be spam will not available on search or on the Explore tab.

Earlier in April 2017, the Federal Trade Commission released more than 90 letters to Instagram influencers and reminded them to disclose their relationships with brands clearly. With the new branded content tool, it’s a step to ensure authencitiy and partnership disclosures. 

Related: Authenticity Through The Narrow Lenses Of The Instagram Age

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Rental Space Startup Blueground Raises $20 Million

News and Trends

Four Seasons Bahrain Launches Plant-Based Menu By Chef Matthew Kenny And KBW Ventures

News and Trends

CIPD Middle East People Conference And Awards To Focus On The Future Of Work