Promoting Transparency: Instagram Wants Influencers To Mention Sponsored Posts

July 6, 2017 2 min read

In the spirit of maintaining authenticity to each other’s brand, Instagram is launching a “paid partnership with” tag in organic Instagram posts when an advertiser pays for it. Both content developers and businesses can view and track analytics and insights of branded content- content creators can view metrics on their Instagram insights, wherein businesses can see share metrics on Facebook Page insights.

An indication to a more open and transparent relationship for content creators, partners, and audience, the photo-sharing app would be launching further policies to follow and implement the rules. It’s shutting down websites like Instagress, Instaplus and more which violated Instagram’s guidelines, as they are rigged to exaggerate the number of likes, and vague, fake comments from bots. The platform is also “shadow-banning” accounts, which means that pictures with hashtags that are considered to be spam will not available on search or on the Explore tab.

Earlier in April 2017, the Federal Trade Commission released more than 90 letters to Instagram influencers and reminded them to disclose their relationships with brands clearly. With the new branded content tool, it’s a step to ensure authencitiy and partnership disclosures.

