My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership

Ask The Exec: Hazel Jackson, CEO, Biz Group

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Ask The Exec: Hazel Jackson, CEO, Biz Group
Image credit: Biz Group
CEO
Managing Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

What are the factors that count for successful leadership in today’s business world? We chatted with enterprise head honchos in the MENA region to learn how they managed turning their driven personalities, high-risk tolerance, and strong work ethics into a competitive advantage. In this edition, we talk to Hazel Jackson, CEO, Biz Group, about what she would advise entrepreneurs fronting their enterprises.

Q From a personal standpoint, what is the mantra or strategy you use for leading your company? Also, how has your management style changed over the years in which you have been in this position? 

A "During my first 15 years at Biz Group, I don’t think I had a leadership mantra. As the founder, it was about finding really great people and inspiring them to help grow the business together. As we grew beyond 25 people, I needed to develop a leadership style, one that enables an entrepreneur to micromanage less and challenge other people to think more. I found Multipliers, by Liz Wiseman, to be the perfect framework to help entrepreneurs make the shift from having all the ideas to holding others accountable for great work. It is a conscious battle to lead like a multiplier and one I still need to work on every day. But the results are always worth it: unleashing talent to do the best work of their career in an environment that is engaging.

I strive to keep growing and developing our people by giving them stretch challenges whilst equipping them with the tools and training they need to keep moving forwards. The cycles of business are moving much faster now; this and the rise in millennial talent means feedback cycles on performance conversations need to change. The annual or biannual appraisal is no longer sufficient. All employees require constant feedback to stay on top of the business needs. So, we’ve shifted our structure to incorporate frequent check-ins between employees and their line managers. This gives everyone the opportunity to understand how they’re performing in the present moment, and the opportunity to feedback on the business and the leadership team. A frequent check-in might only be 15 minutes in our stand-up meeting room, every two weeks, but it’s helping connect managers and ‘Bizers’ in a dynamic way that meets today’s business pace.”

TAKE THE LEAD
Hazel Jackson's tips for entrepreneurs fronting their enterprises

1. Invest in your people “Take the time to nurture them, support them and develop them. Hire people that you can see will develop into great leaders, and then help them get there.” 

2. Create a culture based on trust “Don’t hire people you don’t trust. Give people space to do their jobs and don’t second guess them. With autonomy and accountability comes great work.” 

3. Give your team the freedom to innovate, and a safe place to fail “Encourage your people to challenge the way things have ‘always been done’, celebrate new ideas, and expect there to be failure along the way.” 

4. Hire based on your values “CVs will tell you about skills, and an interview should tell you if someone aligns with your company values. Find people who believe what you believe in, who want to move in the same direction as you and your company.”

 5. Keep future focused for your employees “Always look to keep your people engaged by pushing them out of their comfort zones, give them stretch challenges but offer them the support they need to achieve these tough goals.”

Related Article: Ask The Exec: Dr. Reem Osman, CEO, Saudi German Hospital Dubai

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership

25 Ways to Lead, Inspire and Motivate Your Team to Greatness

Leadership

5 Core Strategies for Cultivating Executive Presence

Leadership

Life-and-Death Lessons for 'Piloting' Your Company