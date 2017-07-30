Nedaa And Nokia Partner For A Fully Local Innovation Lab In Dubai

July 30, 2017 2 min read

Nedaa, the Dubai government’s security networks provider has entered into an agreement with ICT multinational Nokia, to set up an Innovation and Creativity Lab in Dubai. This tie-up is a part of the strategic partnership that the two entities entered into in December 2016, to further Dubai’s Smart city initiative, as envisioned by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. The Innovation and Creativity Lab, which has the potential to be a platform for accelerating growth of local SMEs, is scheduled to start operations “within the next few months,” says a statement.

Detailing the objectives of the innovation hub, the statement notes that it is expected to facilitate the emergence of creative solutions in the field of education, health, utilities and transport. The lab will also help in implementing such solutions, working with local government agencies, the Smart Dubai project, educational and healthcare institutions, and other private companies.

Not just that, the Nedaa-Nokia agreement specifies the “Emiratisation of all positions and jobs, and the training and qualification of employed UAE nationals to international standards,” as one of the key requirements of the partnership. “We will be bringing top Emirati talents onboard in keeping with the UAE’s vision of empowering its citizens to proactively participate in key sectors such as Information and Communications Technology (ICT) that will underpin country’s transition to a post-oil era,” Mansoor Bu Osaiba, CEO, Nedaa, said in a statement.

In addition to the creation of the tech incubator, Nokia says it will also grant Nedaa (and its approved technology partner Esharah Etisalat Security Solutions) access to the Finnish giant’s flagship Internet of Things (IoT) platform- Intelligent Management Platform for All Connected Things (IMPACT). The residents of the Lab are hence expected to benefit from exposure to such Nokia technologies, which in turn can help in creation of new fully local IoT and big data solutions.

Other striking provisions of the partnership and objectives of the Dubai-based Innovation and Creativity Lab include training of Dubai government’s employees and technicians, and the “enrichment of national intellectual property” through research and development support, among others.

