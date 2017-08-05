The Executive Selection: Suitsupply SS17

August 5, 2017 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Influenced by Bauhaus, Suitsupply’s SS17 range takes in the German modernist art school’s approach to design of stressing on art and industrial design. With its linen-designed pieces, the line combines function with aesthetic.

It layers cashmere, cotton and silk in suits, sweaters and ties, available in a range of neutral palette of off-whites, grey and dark navy, suited for a lightweight feel and structured look. For an ensemble that can withstand the blazing heat from meeting to meeting this summer, this collection is your new go-to.

