How Employees Really Feel About Their Jobs (Infographic)

Turns out, a majority of people love their jobs.
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
It’s important to make sure employees are happy at work. Happy employees can translate to higher productivity, better office relationships and a better overall company culture.

However, it can be difficult to know if your employees are actually happy. But here’s the good news: more than half of employees say they love their jobs. Employee screening company EBI surveyed 2,000 workers to find out how they feel about their jobs.

Only 9.8 percent admitted to hating their jobs, while 53.3 percent said they loved their career and 36.9 percent felt neutral. It turns out, people ages 18 to 24 who are likely newer to the workforce feel more negatively toward their work than their older counterparts. On average, workers, ages 35 to 55, feel more positively about their jobs. The number of men and women who love their jobs are nearly the same, with only 2.6 percent more women saying they love their jobs.

Are your employees happy at work? For more insights, check out the infographic below.

