My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

CEOs

This Chartered Accountant-turned-entrepreneur is Leading The Right Take-off

Abrol spent much of his professional life overseas spending 19 years in American Express.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Chartered Accountant-turned-entrepreneur is Leading The Right Take-off
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For Amar Abrol becoming a CA was something decided by his mother, which he thinks has been the best career decision for him. Abrol spent much of his professional life overseas spending 19 years in American Express. However, April 2016 marked the arrival of Abrol on board Air Asia. Prior to joining AirAsia, Abrol was the CEO of Tune Money, a fintech start-up. Talking about this transition from pure-play financial to landing up a career in aviation, Abrol says, “Understanding the dynamics of any business requires the ability to look into the financial statements, do a little bit of balance sheets and doing things in the right direction. Working for a fortune 500 company, I got to see the big business from every department.”

Talking about the transition, he says, “Yes things are different here and we have a lot more variability, as a plane is taking off every minute. But the customer dynamics or underlying principles of a business won’t change.” When Abrol had joined, AirAsia was already a big brand though he realized that the problem was expansion which was rather slow. His immediate focus was on the expansion vertical. Sharing more on focusing on the future rather than being caught up in the past, Abrol says, “Starting with the leading men and going down to all employees working for the AirAsia, we had reemphasized the fact that we were here to stay, we were here to invest and we were here to grow.” It all led to a change of mindset to reposition AirAsia towards the growth path.

Switching from financial service to airplane also required a lot of learning on Abrol’s part. On his personal transition, he says, “It is a lot more complicated logistics business, where a number of people have to come into play, before you can get the end product right.” The family of AirAsia in India doubled which stands at 1,400 now. Talking about his high point in the last one year, Abrol shares, “We are now a Rs 1000 crore+ company which is a very significant achievement. By the end of this year, we would probably be at Rs 1200 crore.” The company is planning to double its aircraft count by Diwali next year.

Last year, the company delivered profits on a monthly basis for the first time. Abrol says, “We are only three-years-old in India and this is our investment stage, having said that we pretty much have the lowest cost airline in India. Our top line is growing right, so we are heading towards profitability.” It seems the plane has finally taken off for AirAsia.

(This article was first published in the July issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

CEOs

The Sorcerer of Smartphones Manu Jain Made India Fall in Love with China's Xiaomi

CEOs

A Brutal Performance Review Helped Sweetgreen's CEO Manage Everything Better

CEOs

Not a Happy New Year for CEOs from Across the World