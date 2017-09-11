To Thrive in Work and Life, Here's What Science Says You Need

Do you have these traits?

September 11, 2017

You can quantify a company’s success in terms of revenue, customer base, a high-profile acquisition or an exit such as an IPO. But what about the more intangible qualities that make an individual prosperous, not just in terms of money or the workplace but in daily life?

A recent study conducted by the University of Bath sought to define exactly what it means to thrive.

"It appears to come down to an individual experiencing a sense of development, of getting better at something, and succeeding at mastering something,” lead author PhD candidate Daniel Brown explained in a summary of the research. "In the simplest terms, what underpins it is feeling good about life and yourself and being good at something."

Brown identified a number of traits or accomplishments that may lead someone to feel they are thriving. He noted that a thriving person is adaptable, flexible, motivated, optimistic, proactive, socially competent and spiritual or religious. Those who thrive also tend to enjoy learning, and they believe in themselves or have self-esteem.

Thriving individuals also have some or all of the following elements in their lives: challenges and difficulties that are at a manageable level; employer/family/other support; a calm environment; a high degree of autonomy; and a reputation of being competent.

To thrive, people don’t need to check all of the boxes above, but a combination of factors will stand them in good stead.

Do you think these traits lead to longterm success?