My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Apple Pay Is Officially Coming To The United Arab Emirates

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Apple Pay Is Officially Coming To The United Arab Emirates
Image credit: Apple
Apple
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 Apple's plans for global contactless payments domination have taken another step forward with the announcement of Apple Pay in the UAE.

When it launches before the end of this calendar year, Apple Pay will support Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards from six banks. These include EmiratesNBD, Mashreq, HSBC, RAKBANK, Standard Chartered and Emirates Islamic Bank. 

Customers of these banks will be able to make pay with their iPhone 6S or later, or, an Apple Watch at participating outlets.

“We know our customers in the UAE will love the added convenience and security Apple Pay brings, and we can’t wait for them to start making easier and more private payments soon,” said Jennifer Bailey, VP of Apple Pay.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Apple Unveils HomePod At WWDC 2017

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

How to Push Your Company to Digital Maturity

Technology

How to Measure Performance of Your Outsourced Developers

Technology

The Need To Humanize Technology (In Its True Sense)