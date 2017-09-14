Apple Pay Is Officially Coming To The United Arab Emirates

September 14, 2017 1 min read

Apple 's plans for global contactless payments domination have taken another step forward with the announcement of Apple Pay in the UAE.

When it launches before the end of this calendar year, Apple Pay will support Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards from six banks. These include EmiratesNBD, Mashreq, HSBC, RAKBANK, Standard Chartered and Emirates Islamic Bank.

Customers of these banks will be able to make pay with their iPhone 6S or later, or, an Apple Watch at participating outlets.

“We know our customers in the UAE will love the added convenience and security Apple Pay brings, and we can’t wait for them to start making easier and more private payments soon,” said Jennifer Bailey, VP of Apple Pay.

