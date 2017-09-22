How Can Investment in Commercial Real-estate be Compared to Other Investment Avenues

Commercial property returns are a hybrid between equity, fixed and debt funds

India has a rent- yielding office inventory of 537 million sq ft worth over $70 billion. Every year, 3,00,000 units get sold in India only in top six cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad. The returns in buying a commercial real estate property even through Fractional Investment is huge.

But how does it compare to other investment options? Let’s address that question by analyzing returns from various investment options. Let’s start by looking at how Equity (Stock Market), Fixed deposits and Cash (money market funds) have performed over 1, 3 and 5 years horizons.

Returns from Equity

Equity has been the clear winner, as it should, given the higher risk associated with this investment. Investors in equity were compensated by almost double the returns of the fixed deposits. This is significant given that inflation averaged above 5-6% during this period rendering real returns from fixed deposits close to zero. This chart highlights an important factor in investing - the risk-return matrix. As shown in the below chart we see the risk-return matrix associated with two very popular products available to the retail investor today - Fixed Deposits and the Stock Market (Equity).

Fixed Deposit

Fixed deposits have the lowest return and the lowest risk and the Stock market has the highest return and the highest risk. While investing in an FD, your principal will always be safe (in most cases) but in the stock market you could lose half your capital in a day. To compensate for lower risk, the returns are obviously lower in an FD.