My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Books

This Author has Cracked the Bestseller Code

The competition is not just with celebrated authors, as authors are vying for a share of audiences' wallet
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Author has Cracked the Bestseller Code
Image credit: http://www.sanghi.in/media.html
Entrepreneur Staff
Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Often when crime-thriller author Ashwin Sanghi discusses his work with his editor, he generally has one question to ask — “Did you turn the page, or the page itself turned?” The question speaks of a constant dilemma of an author’s fevered mind — will his story sell?

According to Sanghi, often good writings fail to hold a reader’s attention, and again books written in plain language sometimes become a hit.

Writers also face the problem of getting overshadowed after their works get published as the market is crowded with too many authors urging ‘read me’.

More importantly, the competition is not just with authors like Amish Tripathi, Ravi Subramanium or Chetan Bhagat. “My problem is the next movie of Salman Khan. It is also the cup of coffee at Barista or Café Coffee Day and it is the outing which will cost a taxi fare as even authors are vying for a share of audiences’ wallet,” he pointed out.

In a candid conversation with Entrepreneur India, acclaimed author Sanghi shared three important tips to decode the secret of, “how do you become a bestseller?”     

 #The First Paragraph

Sanghi, an entrepreneur-turned-author, said the first cardinal rule is that the introductory paragraph should be like a Mumbai pothole. Confused? He explained his logic, “If you fall into a pothole, you can’t get up easily. That’s how your first paragraph should be.”

If you fail here, there is hardly any chance the reader will continue with the book, even if it has the best of meat inside it, he added.

#End Of A Chapter

His next tip is related to his discussion with his editor – did the page turn itself?

Every last paragraph of a chapter is like a fishing hook, said the author. “The last paragraph hooks the person and propels him to the next chapter,” added Sanghi, who is often called the Dan Brown of India for his bestselling books ‘The Rozabal Line’, ‘Chanakya’s Chant’ and ‘The Krishna Key’.

 # The Satisfaction  

Sanghi, who has also co-authored ‘Private India’ and ‘Private Delhi’ with James Patterson for the latter ‘Private’ series, advised while completing the last chapter of the book leave your reader content. “This will, more importantly, make the reader wait for your next book,” he added.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Project Grow

10 Books Tim Ferriss Thinks Every Entrepreneur Should Read

Books

The 5 Books I Read That Helped Me Build a Multi-Million Dollar Company

Books

7 Ways To Make Your Book More Appealing