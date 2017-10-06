10 Tricks for Using Slack to Execute Your Business Strategy Like a Pro

Slack is so familiar that most people seriously underestimate what they could accomplish with it.

October 6, 2017 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you work in an office or in the marketing or tech industries, it's likely you've heard of Slack. This communication channel is perfect for discussing internal affairs, managing projects or simply getting to know colleagues.

Slack was introduced to save companies time. The platform cuts out the need for back-and-forth emails, daily meetings to approve small tasks, and even some of the paper trail HR is faced with every year. It also creates a more casual workplace that makes everyone feel more relaxed when at work.

While you may have already heard of Slack and its mound of benefits, it's important to note that there is a number of Slack tricks people don't know about. In this article, I'll tell you about 10 Slack strategies that will help make you a pro in your field.

1. Add Slackbots to the mix.

Slack has jumped on the chatbot bandwagon and now allows companies and individuals to add Slackbots to provide a variety of services. Thanks to platforms like ChattyPeople, you can create a chatbot in a matter of minutes with absolutely no coding knowledge whatsoever.

Its easy-to-use interface comes with a drag-and-drop feature, meaning you can get started quickly and with no added stress. ChattyPeople chatbots can be integrated into a huge variety of messaging platforms, most notably, Slack. Best of all, ChattyPeople is free to get started with, so you can practice before settling on your final design.

Related: 10 Ways Slackbots Will Change the Future of Work

2. Use different channels for individual projects.

The whole point of Slack is to organize your conversations based on projects as well as differentiate between office banter and serious talk. These channels are easy to create and should be organized in a simplistic way so that you can keep your various projects on track.

Make sure to invite relevant people when creating your channels. At the top of each channel, you'll be able to see any information that's been shared since its beginnings, such as files, videos, folders, and so on.

3. Customize your notifications.

When learning how to use Slack, it's important to correctly set your notifications. Instead of being disturbed on an hourly basis by various channels, you could tell Slack how often you want to be updated on specific projects. You can change your notifications on both your computer and your mobile application.

Related: Email Is Great But Face-to-Face Meetings Are 34 Times More Successful

4. Learn shortcuts.

As with any computer program, Slack has a number of shortcuts to make your experience that more straightforward. It'll help you avoid countless disruptions while you're hard at work. Of course, there's a mound that you will probably not remember, but if you're driven to increase your efficiency while at work, I highly suggest you check out the shortcuts available. If you have a Windows computer, all you have to do is head over to Slack and hit 'Ctrl' + '/'; for on an Apple computer, use '?' + '/'.

5. Use polls to make decisions quickly.

Unfortunately, even work communications can go on tangents that seem uncontrollable. Luckily, you can easily create polls that allow team members to vote to come to a final decision more effectively.

All you have to do is type "/poll" and you'll be given instructions on how to proceed. Alternatively, you could implement a polling chatbot through a chatbot platform and then create a report based on answers.

Related: 17 Essential Tools for Entrepreneurs

6. Establish your keywords for relevant notifications.

I briefly explained how you can update your notifications in the third strategy; however, you don't have to do so simply based on time. You can schedule your notifications based on words. For example, if you have an urgent project regarding chatbots, Slack could notify you every time the word "chatbot" comes up in conversation. It's a great way to never miss a beat during an important project.

7. Personalize your Slack interface so you enjoy using it.

It's a well-known fact that we're more compelled to use applications if they have a user-friendly interface that's visually appealing. Instead of sticking with the aubergine or red interface, you can customize it to suit your tastes by going to the preference menu. Alternatively, you can create your own.

Related: 10 Ways to Use Chatbots for Marketing and Sales

8. Use media.

While Slack is predominantly used for live chat conversations, it has the potential to become a very creative and interactive channel that allows for file sharing, emojis and more. Your communication among teams doesn't have to be limited to monochromatic texts. Slack allows you to integrate educational and funny videos, media regarding projects, files for others to view, even emojis, to make everything a little more lighthearted.

9. Integrate with other applications.

You can integrate your Slack with other applications your business utilizes. For example, if your office uses Google Suite, you can link the two, thus allowing teams to access, share, edit, and create files regarding projects directly from Slack. Team members never have to change context to get things done.

In addition to Google Suite, chatbots can be used on Slack to integrate your channels with your calendar, emails, and social media profiles. With these, you'll be able to schedule, edit, and cancel meetings; send messages to friends; and reply to emails.

10. Use it for more than Instant Messaging.

I mentioned above that Slack communications aren't limited to black-and-white pages of text, thanks to emojis and other media. But, through Slack, you can also place calls. The platform has a built-in voice and video calling feature as well as screen sharing capabilities, making it the ultimate all-in-one messaging platform for professionals.

Finally…

Many people aren't aware of the mound of features Slack offers. By following the tips outlined above and creating and integrating your own virtual assistants into your channels, you'll be able to increase productivity, boost company morale, and generate revenue for your company.