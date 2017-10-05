My Queue

Entrepreneur Ecosystems

Amadeus Is Looking For Innovations To Shape Future Of MENA Travel Industry

Amadeus Is Looking For Innovations To Shape Future Of MENA Travel Industry
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Travel technology solutions provider Amadeus MENA is looking for aspiring entrepreneurs and motivated teams from the region with an idea or a concept that could alter the future of the travel industry. With a belief that the travel sector can be best shaped by “innovation, energy and creativity fuelled by today’s startup community,” the company has launched its first ever Travel Tech Challenge, and invites applications from individuals or teams with a travel technology idea that could be leveraged for the growth of the global travel industry.

The ideas must be related to the travel space -could be about travel agents, airlines, airports, hotels, individual travelers, and others- and according to Amadeus, the “quality and potential of the idea” will be a key criterion used in the review of applications. And for those among you who do have an idea developing in your mind, but not all the necessary skills to develop it from scratch, Amadeus says having a plan for the transformation of the travel sector would do, and the program can help you hone it further.

Besides a platform to meet and interact with the who’s who of the travel sector, participants can expect to gain from a monetary award (a grant of EUR 5,000 awaits the winner of the challenge), and benefits of Amadeus’ business connections, API’s, and other tech tools, which can help your business idea take off. A jury panel would review the applications, and decide on five finalists, who will then pitch their idea to a panel in a finale to be held in Dubai on November 21, 2017.

The challenge is accepting entries only till October 20, 2017, so hurry and submit your application here in the form of a video of maximum three-minute duration.

