Entrepreneur Is Bringing You a Special Day-Long Event to Help Your Business Succeed

October 5, 2017 3 min read

Entrepreneurs are people unwilling to settle. They take risks for the opportunity to build something they believe in, to gain financial freedom, flexibility and the ability to make a difference in people’s lives. But the road isn’t easy.

No other company knows this better than Entrepreneur Media.

We are excited to invite you to our annual Entrepreneur Live conference for a day filled with information, inspiration and innovation to help you achieve your dreams.

Occurring on Nov. 9 at Digiland in Los Angeles, the event has something for everyone.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, actress turned entrepreneur, will be one of the keynotes, sharing what it took to launch her food startup Foodstirs, while Jon Taffer, the other keynote and host of Bar Rescue, will provide no-holds barred advice on what is working in a business, and what isn’t.

There will also be a ton of experts on hand, including panelist sharing how to make your content stand out in a competitive world, the payoffs of taking smart risks and how to become a better leader.

For those looking for a deeper dive into how to start and grow your business, there will be a number of breakout sessions, including how to find funding and one-on-meetings with VCs and marketing pros.

Entrepreneur’s editor in chief Jason Feifer and digital director Dan Bova will also be there for people to meet and get advice on getting media coverage. Entrepreneur is also providing the opportunity for business owners to pitch live to the crowd and potentially be featured in its second season of Elevator Pitch, a web series in which founders seek investment from a panel of judges and get crowdfunded support from viewers.

And most importantly, there will be the opportunity to meet and network with other entrepreneurs. Not only can this help you build a solid network (ever hear entrepreneurship is lonely?) but also provide a chance to ask questions, hear advice and learn from others who have been down the same road you are on.

Better hurry up and snag your tickets before they sell out. Early bird pricing ($295) ends on Oct. 13. (You can still buy tickets after but not for that discounted rate.) All information can be found on our Entrepreneur Live page.

For those looking for the full experience, there is also the opportunity to experience an intimate VIP dinner prepared by the incredible Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, who you know from Chopped. Click here for more information.

