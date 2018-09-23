Elevator Pitch

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 9: Ride-Sharing, but With Teslas

It doesn't matter how great your idea is if you can't communicate it clearly.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch: Season 3, Episode 8: Your Valuation Is Not Based on Users

The investors have a healthy skepticism of bold claims.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
How Becoming an Entrepreneur Helped This Refugee Connect in America

Learn all about 'Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch' contestant Paul Kats's mission to keep the world communicating.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 7: Is There Actually a Business Here?

The judges say they take bribes, but mostly they give funding, credit and advice.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 6: 'This Category Is Absolutely Exploding'

For a pitch to be successful, the judges must see a foolproof method of bringing a product to market.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 5: 'I Accept Your Offer of My Offer'

At times, it seems the contestants on our weekly streaming pitch show have the upper hand over our board of investors.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 4: 'It's the Uber of Pooper'

On this episode of our weekly streaming pitch show, the investors find promise in some well-researched products and get downright grossed out by others.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 3: Circus Act or Class Act?

Every founder who pitches on our weekly show has their own style. But the investors' decisions ultimately boil down to whether a business can scale.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 2: 'You Gotta Discuss It Right Now'

On our fast-paced pitch show, contestants have to be ready to open up to investors and viewers alike.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 3 Episode 1: 'Is She Pitching Us?'

Our weekly pitch show is back, and the investor judges are looking for answers.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
