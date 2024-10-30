Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

You've Got Dueling $100K Offers From Investors. How Do You Know Who to Choose? On this episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," one contestant has a very good problem to solve.

By Dan Bova Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Watch contestants fight to score investments from Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph, marketing maven Kim Perell and former NFL player and serial entrepreneur Dhani Jones.
  • In investors' minds, a great cause does not always equal a great business opportunity.
  • Numbers matter — don't leave out (or try to hide) critical details.

On every episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, contestants looking to uplift their businesses — and lives — must prove to our panel of elite investors that they have what it takes to take their startups to the next level. And as if pitching your business wasn't stressful enough, they only have 60 seconds to make their case.

During this tension-filled episode, we'll see some entrepreneurs make it all the way to landing their dream funding and some who walk away empty-handed. The difference maker? Preparation, preparation and more preparation. Leaving out critical information from a pitch has a big influence on whether the door will open or not. "You need to answer the big questions with your pitch," notes Kim Perell. "Don't just tell me how many units sold — how much does your product cost? How much revenue have you brought in?"

See who scores and who misses their shot on the new episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch!

Season 12, Episode 3 Board of Investors

Season 12, Episode 3 Entrepreneurs

  • Fernando and Kelsee Figueroa, founders of Shore Hitch, a patent-pending shoreline/sandbar marine anchor
  • Jasmine Jones, founder of Myya, the only online, direct-to-consumer, insurance-billable, post-mastectomy intimates brand
  • David Istier, founder of Gutzy, a snack pouch packed with organic fruits, veggies and prebiotics

How to Watch

Season 12 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business. New episodes stream on Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com and EntrepreneurTV. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim, and Spy magazine. His latest books for kids include This Day in History, Car and Driver's Trivia ZoneRoad & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff, and Wendell the Werewolf

Read his humor column This Should Be Fun if you want to feel better about yourself.

